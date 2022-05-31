Jose Ramirez's Case For MVP

Every Guardians fan knows how great Jose Ramirez is. He continues to do things that leave fans speechless and last night was no exception to this. Jose Ramirez once again continued to amaze as he added three more RBI to his league-leading 51.

Jose also had a two-run home run off in a 3-2 count that was incredible! This homerun extended the Guardians’ lead at the time.

This is just another example of what Jose Ramirez does for this team and how he affects winning baseball. This should put him in real discussion to win the MVP this year. There is a direct correlation between Ramirez’s production at the plate and the outcome for the team. This correlation shows that he truly is the most valuable player.

Just look at the numbers:

When The Guardians Win

In games the Guardians win, Jose Ramirez is a major part of the team’s success.

In those games, Jose is batting .354 with an OPS of 1.325. He also has a total of 38 RBI and nine home runs in those games too.

There is truly nothing more to say about this. Jose's impact on the Guardians' success shows just how valuable he is to the team.

When The Guardians Lose

When the Guardians are not able to come out with the win, Jose's numbers are not quite the same.

In these games, Jose is batting .244 with an OPS of .775. He also has 13 RBI and four home runs. Even though the Guardians may not win these games, these numbers are by no means bad at all. This is still above the league average in batting which is a .239.

It is still relatively early in the season, but if this trend keeps up Jose needs to be in the discussion for MVP despite whatever the record the Guardians finish with. He is too valuable of a player not to be.

