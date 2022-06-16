Skip to main content

Amed Rosario Is Having A Big Month For The Guardians

Amed Rosario had three more hits against the Rockies last night, extending his hit streak to nine games.

The Guardians had their offense going once again last night against the Rockies as they clinched their fifth straight series win! The team had 11 hits in the 7-5 victory and a large contributor was, Amed Rosario

Rosario has been playing his best baseball of the season over the last few weeks. After struggling to start the year, he has been a big part of the Guardians' recent success. He is currently on a nine-game hitting streak and has had eight hits over the last three games! 

Last night, Rosario was all over the box score for the Guardians. He did a little bit of everything which included three hits, his first homer of the year, a stolen base, and scoring four of their seven runs.

This continues the trend of Rosario's strong play in the month of June. He is currently slashing .377/.377/.528 and is showing no signs of slowing down. He is heating up at the right time as the Guardians' schedule gets more difficult. 

Rosario has also made some nice defensive plays during his hitting streak. Last night he made a great play backing up Ernie Clement and got the out at first to end the fourth inning. 

For those who have been staying up late to watch the games, you may have noticed the overwhelming presence of Guardians fans that have shown up to Coors Field to cheer on the team. This fan base is clearly helping to give the Guardians a spark on the field.

When asked about this after the game Rosario said that getting that kind of support both at the home and on the road is important for their game. 

The Guardians will go for the sweep against the Rockies today with Triston McKenzie on the hill. The first pitch is scheduled to be at 3:10 pm. 

