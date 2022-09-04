Guardians Farm Report: 18-Year-Old Top Young Shortstop Prospect Genao Plates Winning Run In Lynchburg Comeback Win

Only two of the four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action on Saturday with both Columbus and Lake County having their games postponed by rain.

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron's offense was held in check Saturday scoring just one run on three hits against three Altoona pitchers. The teams only run came on a sacrifice fly by center fielder Chris Roller in the third inning.

RubberDucks starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy didn't make it out of the second inning in making his Double-A debut having just been promoted from Lake County. Nikhazy gave up seven runs on seven hits and a pair of walks over his one and two thirds innings of work.

Akron's bullpen duo of Robert Broom and Luis Oviedo would hold Altoona scoreless over the final six and a third innings after Nikhazy departed.

The loss drops the Ducks record to 71-54 on the season.

Top Performers:

Chris Roller 1-2 RBI

Daniel Schneemann 0-3 R

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-3

Angel Martinez 0-2 2BB

Robert Broom 4.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

Luis Oviedo 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 3BB 2SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats trailed the Cannon Ballers 7-to-3 before erupting for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning including a bases loaded go ahead walk by the recently promoted 18-year-old switch hitting shortstop prospect Angel Genao.

Genao playing in just his third game with the team would reach base three times in the game on two walks and a double. He would score twice and drive in the one run.

Genao is one of the organization's top young prospects signing out of Santiago, Dominican Republic for $1.175 million dollars back on 1/15/21. Prior to his promotion to Lynchburg, he hit .322 with a .810 OPS in the Arizona Complex League.

Lynchburg third baseman Dayan Frias would hit the only home run in the game for the Hillcats with a solo shot in the fourth inning. The home run for Frias was his sixth of the season. Frias has been red hot at the plate over his last nine games hitting for a .395 average scoring 11 runs drawing five walks while posting a .465 on base percentage.

Hillcats reliever Sergio Morillo would come on in the eighth inning after the team had taken an 8-to-7 lead and hold Kannapolis scoreless over the final two innings of the game striking out four batters picking up his first save of the season.

Morillo who has been making his way back from Tommy John surgery has pitched exceptionally well of late striking out an incredible 23 batters over his last 10.1 innings pitched allowing just two runs while posting a 1.74 ERA.

The win improves the Hillcats record to 61-64 on the season.

Top Performers:

Dayan Frias 2-5 2R HR RBI

Angel Genao 1-2 2R 2B RBI 2BB

Victor Planchart 1-4 R 2B 2RBI

Jorge Burgos 1-4 2RBI

Jordan Brown 1-3 R RBI BB SB

Sergio Morillo 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO (W)

