"Keep Fighting And Keep Clawing:" This Is What Terry Francona Thinks About The Guardians Recent Struggles

The Guardians are currently in the midst of their worst skid of the season. They've dropped four games in a row and have only won three of their last ten.

Losing in itself is bad, but when you've only scored one run in the last four games (something that hasn't been done by a Cleveland team since 1961) it's hard to find anything to be happy about. They've also lost two of their five starting pitchers to injury which definitely can't help the clubhouse vibes.

Despite all of this, manager Terry Francona still believes in this team and their ceiling for this season.

Starting with Xzavion Curry, Tito said that, "I thought he competed his rear end off. For a kid who threw I think fifty percent strikes, didn't strike anybody out, he just competed like crazy. And we told him that."

He went on to acknowledge that they are not where they want to be on offense and as a team. He went on to say:

"We'll get, we'll figure it out. It's not a whole lot of fun right now. Nobody's showing up to not score and lose. But the only way I know to do it right is to keep fighting and keep clawing and don't give up."

Watch the rest of his presser after Saturday night's loss here:

Tito has definitely made a fair share of head-scratching moves this season that fans would like to have seen done differently. But these comments show why he is a Hall-Of-Fame manager and why he's the perfect manager specifically for this team.

He doesn't throw anyone under the bus and encourages his young guys that they are still learning and will continue to get better while admitting still that they are not playing up to expectations at the moment.

It's to do both at the same time and Tito does it perfectly.

Now the Guardians need to use the words and turn around their season before the Twins and White So catch back up to them.

