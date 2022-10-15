The Guardians Bullpen Has Been The Strongest Part Of The Team In The Playoffs

One of the saviors from game two of the ALDS was the dominant Guardians' bullpen.

After Shane Bieber exited the game, Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak, and Emmanuel Clase came into the game and shut down the Yankees.

Stephan pitched 1.1 innings and struck out four batters, including Aaron Judge. Karinchak walked three batters while also striking out two. Then Clase came in and pitched 2.1 innings while getting the save, striking out two, and only allowing one hit.

These types of pitching performances from the Guardians are nothing new in the playoffs. They went through the entirety of the ALWS against Tampa Bay without giving up a run.

Now we are two games into the ALDS and they still haven't given up a run to an opposing team in the postseason.

After the game, Trevor Stephan said that the mentality of the bullpen is "No one really cares what their role is. It's just get the ball to the next guy with the lead."

When you watch these guys come out of the bullpen and get their work in, you can tell that's what they're all thinking, and they execute it so well.

Clase added to this by saying, "I love the extra importance of the games and the intensity. We just keep doing what we do and focus with the same intensity for us. Excited to be playing that way."

Based on that response from Clase, nothing seems to bother this bullpen which is good because at some point they're going to give up a run. It's inevitable, no one can be perfect for that long.

But if they have the ability to brush it off they can go on to keep being dominant.

