Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Continues To Impress With Long HR In Columbus Win Wednesday

Six of the seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action Wednesday with the Arizona Rookie League club having the day off.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Tied at 2-to-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning with two outs and a runner on second base Clippers third baseman David Fry would come through with a clutch walk-off base hit to take down the Red Wings handing Columbus a 3-to-2 win.

Columbus scored their two runs early in the game in the fourth inning off the bat of catcher Bo Naylor who crushed a two-run home run to center field. The home run for Naylor was his sixth with the Clippers and 12th home run overall on the season. For Naylor he extended his hitting streak to five straight games in which he has a pair of long balls and seven runs driven in.

Cody Morris started the game for Columbus making his first Triple-A start of the season after coming back from a "lat" strain he suffered during spring training. Morris was only scheduled to throw 50 pitches in the outing. He looked striking out the side in the first inning and five of the first six batters in the game.

He would allow two runners to reach in the third inning and was pulled with two outs reaching his pitch count. Both runners eventually came into score and were charged to Morris. He finished striking out six overall allowing just two hits and a walk. Morris more importantly looked healthy with his fastball sitting 93-95 touching 96 mph. His breaking ball looked sharp getting a lot of movement.

The walk-off win improves the Clippers record to 58-42 on the year.

Top Performers:

Bo Naylor 1-4 R HR 2RBI

David Fry 2-4 RBI

Gabriel Arias 1-4 R

Alex Call 1-3 BB

Will Brennan 1-4

Tanner Tully 5.0(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 1BB 4SO

Nic Enright 1.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

RubberDucks center fielder Chris Roller with the game tied at 2-to-2 in the top of the eighth inning would provide the eventual game winning hit crushing his fourth home run of the season over the left field wall giving Akron a 4-to-2 lead.

Akron reliever Cade Smith would pitch the final two innings holding the Curve scoreless striking out four and picking up his first Double-A save.

Brayan Rocchio would double and hit a solo home run in the game scoring twice and driving in a run. For Rocchio the home run was his 12th on the season with Akron.

The win moves the RubberDucks to 52-44 on the year.

Top Performers:

Brayan Rocchio 2-4 2R 2B HR RBI

Chris Roller 1-3 R HR 2RBI

Micah Pries 1-3 R

Jose Tena 1-4

Jaime Arias 5.2(IP) 5H 2R 2ER 0BB 3SO

Cade Smith 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO (SV)

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County pitchers allowed 14 runs on 14 hits including five home runs in their 10-run loss to Great Lakes Wednesday dropping the Captains record to 52-44 on the season.

On offense the Captains had a couple players extend some impressive streaks at the plate as center fielder Petey Halpin had three hits in the contest including a pair of doubles to extend his on-base streak to an impressive 25 straight games. Halpin his hitting .387 during the streak with a .487 OBP.

Shortstop Angel Martinez collected a pair of base hits finishing 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 11 straight games. Martinez has also reached base in 17 straight games.

The lone home run for Lake County came off the bat of first baseman Joe Naranjo in the fifth inning a solo shot his 13th of the season.

Top Performers:

Joe Naranjo 1-4 R HR RBI BB

Petey Halpin 3-4 R 2(2B) SB

Gabriel Rodriguez 1-4 R 2B RBI

Mike Amditis 1-3 2B RBI

Angel Martinez 2-5

Korey Holland 1-4 3B

Trey Benton 1.0(IP) 1H 1R 0ER 0BB 0SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats outslugged the Pelicans Wednesday scoring 13 runs on 15 hits including a pair of home runs.

One of those home runs came off the bat of first baseman Junior Sanquintin who drove in four runs in the contest. The two-run home run was his fourth of the season. Sanquintin is now hitting .283 with a .397 OBP and 15 RBI's over his last 14 games.

Lynchburg catcher Joe Donovan would also go deep going back-to-back with Sanquintin in the seventh inning. For Donovan the solo home run was his fifth of the season. He would finish the game with two runs driven in and three runs scored on a pair of hits.

19-year-old RHP Alonzo Richardson who was just promoted from the Arizona Rookie League would make his first appearance coming on in the second inning as planned following starter Trenton Denholm who was coming back from an injury. Richardson who was leading the ACL with a 1.93 ERA looked terrific going five innings allowing just one run on three hits while striking out three on the night picking up the win.

Lynchburg improves their record to 47-51 with the win.

Top Performers:

Junior Sanquintin 2-4 2R HR 4RBI BB

Joe Donovan 2-6 3R HR 2RBI

Isaiah Greene 1-2 2R RBI 4BB SB

Victor Planchart 1-4 3R RBI 2BB

Yordys Valdes 2-4 R 2BB

Wilfri Peralta 2-5 2RBI

Lexer Saduy 2-5 RBI

Alonzo Richardson 5.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 2BB 3SO (W)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians (Blue) scored all five of their runs in the last three innings of the game for a comeback win over the Blue Jays. The team improved to 23-30 on the season with the win.

On offense 17-year-old center fielder Moises Molero would hit his first career home run a two-run in the seventh inning in the game that would tie the game up at the time at four runs apiece.

Top Performers:

Moises Molero 1-3 2R HR 2RBI BB

Jeffrey Mercedes 2-4 2B 2RBI

Guielle Borrome 1-4 RBI

Nelson Aranguren 1-2 BB

Luis Garcia 4.0(IP) 2H 1R 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Ramirez 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 1SO (W)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

Don't look now but the DSL Guardians (Red) squad has now won four straight games taking down the Mets on Wednesday. The team moves to 14-29 on the season with the win.

Guardians 17-year-old outfield prospect Ronald Pena would have a big game driving in four runs with a triple and a two-run home run. The two-run home run was Pena's first career home run.

Catching prospect 17-year-old Victor Izturis would finish the game going 4-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Izturis is the nephew of former MLB players Cesar and Maicer Izturis.

Top Performers:

Ronald Pena 2-3 R 3B HR 4RBI BB

Victor Izturis 4-4 R RBI

Rafael Ramirez 2-4 R 2B RBI BB

Yefri Rivera 1-3 2R RBI BB

Richard Polanco 1-4 2B 2RBI

Jose Contreras 5.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 5SO (W)

