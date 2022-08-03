Guardians Farm Report: Freeman extends On-Base Streak To 15 Games, Gets MLB Promotion Mid Game

All seven of the Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Tuesday although only six games would be completed as the organizations Dominican Summer League (Blue) squad would have their game suspended by rain.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Clippers opened their series on Tuesday against the Red Wings with a dominate pitching performance shutting them out on just four hits improving their record to 57-42 on the season.

Starter 24-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Xzavion Curry had his best game by far making his fifth start with the Clippers since being promoted from Akron.

Curry threw seven scoreless innings allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out four in the game. Curry lowered his ERA to 3.81 over the five outings with Columbus.

Guardians 23-year-old infield prospect Tyler Freeman would reach base twice going 1-for-3 with a walk and extend his current on-base streak to 15 straight games in the contest. Freeman is 24-for-60 during the streak hitting .400 with a .478 OBP and a couple of home runs.

Before the sixth inning began Freeman was told he was being promoted to Cleveland and was replaced at third base by David Fry. For Tyler it was a culmination of hard work and desire that finally paid off after undergoing a second shoulder surgery on a slightly torn left labrum just the year prior. Something he questioned might ever come right after the injury occured.

Freeman his was hitting .279 for Columbus over 72 games in 2022 but has a career .311 average over 344 minor league games in his career. He was Cleveland's first round collective bargaining (B) pick and the 71st player taken overall all in the 2017 MLB draft.

Top Performers:

Tyler Freeman 1-3 R BB

Gabriel Arias 1-4 R

Mitchell Tolman 1-3 2B

Will Brennan 1-4

Xzavion Curry 7.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 2BB 4SO (W)

Justin Garza 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO (SV)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

RubberDucks starter Tanner Bibee would actually see his ERA rise to 1.75 after his fifth start with the team on Tuesday. Bibee pitched well but was only able to go four innings having 84 pitches through the four frames.

He would allow two runs on five hits while striking out six Curve batters on the night. Bibee on the season over 17 starts between Lake County and Akron has a 2.34 ERA with 112 strikeouts to only 16 walks over 84.2 innings pitched.

The Ducks lone home run in the game came off the bat of left fielder Micah Pries in the fifth inning. The solo home run was Pries's 15th of the season which tied him with George Valera for the team lead. Pries would drive in two runs in the game and also steal his 15th base of the season.

Ducks catcher Bryan Lavastida would reach base in all four of his plate appearances in the game finishing 3-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. It was one of Lavastida's best games since joining the team on his current rehab assignment.

The series opening win over Altoona improves Akron's record to 51-44 on the year.

Top Performers:

Micah Pries 1-3 2R HR 2RBI SB

Bryan Lavastida 3-3 R BB SB

Daniel Schneemann 1-4 R RBI SB

Brayan Rocchio 0-3 R 2BB

Tanner Bibee 4.0(IP) 5H 2R 2ER 1BB 6SO

Carlos Vargas 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 2BB 3SO

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains and Loons were tied at 3-to-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning with one out when third baseman Gabriel Rodriguez would step up and send everyone home on his eighth home run of the season on a walk-off winner for Lake County!

Rodriguez has been scalding hot at the plate over his last 11 games going 18-for-36 at the plate for a .500 average with seven walks and eight RBI's during the span. He's now hitting .289 on the season with an impressive .819 OPS for a 20-year-old at the High-A level.

Lake County would also get a pair of solo home runs in the fourth inning on back-to-back shots by outfielders Alexfri Planez and Johnathan Rodriguez.

For Planez the home run was his 15th of the season and extended his current hitting streak to seven straight games.

Rodriguez it was home run number 16 on the season. Rodriguez incredibly now has 14 home runs over his last 28 games alone! He is hitting .368 over the 28 games with 31 runs driven in.

Reliver Alaska Abney threw a scoreless ninth inning striking out the side picking up the win. Lake County is now 52-43 on the year.

Top Performers:

Gabriel Rodriguez 2-4 R HR 2RBI

Alexfri Planez 1-3 R HR RBI BB

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-4 R HR RBI

Petey Halpin 1-3 R 2B BB

Tommy Mace 4.2(IP) 2H 2R 1ER 4BB 7SO

Alaska Abney 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg would lose a heartbreaker in walk-off fashion to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

Hillcats starter Reid Johnston would continue his excellent stretch on the mound allowing one run over six innings on just three hits on the night while striking out seven Pelican batters.

Over his last five starts Johnston has a 2.57 ERA over 28.0 innings pitched allowing just two walks while striking out 39 batters.

Lynchburg first baseman Junior Sanquintin continued his hot play of late driving in half the teams runs on his third home run of the season a 2-run blast in the fourth inning.

The loss drops Lynchburg's record to 46-51 on the season.

Top Performers:

Junior Sanquintin 2-4 2R HR 2RBI

Victor Planchart 1-3 RBI BB

Yordys Valdes 1-4 BB SB

Richard Paz 0-2 2R 2BB

Lexer Saduy 1-4 2B

Cesar Idrogo 1-4 2B

Reid Johnston 6.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 7SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

The ACL Guardians would cut the lead to one on a three run HR by shortstop Jose Pastrano in the bottom of the ninth inning but would fall short in their comeback attempt. The home run for Pastrano was his first on the season.

Center fielder Simon Rodriguez would have a nice game at the plate reaching base three times including a single, double, home run and a walk. Rodriguez's home run was his third of the season. He would score twice and drive in a pair of runs as well.

Third baseman Maick Collado's 13 game hitting streak came to an end but his still walked twice in the contest extending his on-base streak to 23 straight games.

The ACL Guardians are now 22-16 on the season.

Top Performers:

Simon Rodriguez 2-3 2R 2B HR 2RBI BB

Jose Pastrano 1-2 R HR 3RBI

Esteban Gonzalez 3-5 2B

Maick Collado 0-2 R 2BB

Yorman Gomez 3.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 1BB 3SO

Darlin Noboa 2.0(IP) 2H 1R 0ER 0BB 5SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) squad won their third straight game on Tuesday in a six-inning rain shortened affair against the Red Sox (Blue) team improving to 13-29 on the year.

17-year-old starter Abrahan Tejeda would allow just one unearned run over four and two thirds' innings of work walking none and striking out five.

On offense 17-year-old catching prospect Victor Izturis would drive in two runs finishing 1-for-3 at the plate.

Top Performers:

Ronald Pena 1-2 2R 3B 2BB

Rafael Ramirez 1-2 R 3B BB SB

Victor Izturis 1-3 2RBI

Lerwin Andrade 1-2 R RBI

Richard Polanco 1-2 BB

Abrahan Tejeda 4.2(IP) 3H 1R 0ER 0BB 5SO

-----

Read More:

