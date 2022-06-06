What We Learned About The Guardians: June 6

We learned a lot about the Guardians last week as they got series victories over the Royals and Orioles.

The Guardians overall played a solid brand of baseball last week. They swept the Kansas City Royals and took two of three from the Baltimore Orioles. Overall, both the pitching and offense showed up to win both series. There was still a lot to learn about this Guardians team.

Eli Morgan Is Awesome

The Guardians’ bullpen has been a strong spot for the team, and it is statistically one of the best in the MLB. One of the main reasons for their success is how well Eli Morgan has been.

In his last 10 appearances, Morgan has pitched 10.1 innings, has a 0.00 ERA, and has recorded 16 strikeouts. Last week, he showed that he can be put into any situation and thrive. On Wednesday against Kanas City, he came in and pitched two innings of relief and did not allow a run. Then on Friday, he came in for one out and got it.

Amed Rosario Could Be Heating Up

Last season, Amed Rosario got off to a slow start. But once the summer temperatures started to heat up, so did Rosario. It looks like the same scenario is playing out this season too.

Rosario started off this season slow too, but his play last week showed that he is getting ready to get it going. Rosario had a total of eight hits last week and only had one game where he went hitless Three of those were multi-hit games.

This is great momentum for Rosario to build as the Guardians come home for an extended home stand.

The Pitching Is Returning To Elite Form

The Guardians’ pitching started off the season a little wobbly at times. But as we have seen over the last few weeks, they are really turning it around. Over the last two weeks, the Guardians have the third-best ERA in the league with a 2.88, and over the last seven days, they have the fourth-best with a 2.72.

A lot of this turnaround has to do with Shane Bieber starting to return to his normal self. In his last three starts, he has a total of 26 strikeouts and has only allowed six runs.

There will be much more to learn about the Guardians next week as they are set to take on two AL West teams the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics!

