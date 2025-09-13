Inside The Mariners

Mariners Match-Up: Bryan Woo Goes for 14th Win Against the Angels' Mitch Farris

The red-hot Seattle Mariners look to keep their winning ways going as they send one of the best pitchers in baseball to the hill

Ryan Boman

Sep 8, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners (80-68) host the Los Angeles Angels (69-79) on Saturday evening. The M's will look to Bryan Woo (13-7) to hang up another 'W' when they meet the Angels and Mitch Farris (1-0) at T-Mobile Park.

Woo, 25, has developed into one of the most reliable young starters in baseball. This season, he's posted a 3.02 ERA in 175 innings pitched. He has struck out 178 batters while walking just 34. The Seattle starter has a career record of 26-15 with a 3.25 ERA.

Farris, a 24-year-old lefthander, will be making just his third start of his MLB career, is 1-0, with a 2.45 ERA and seven strikeouts. While it's been a small sample size, the rookie has pitched effectively in both of his initial outings.

Bryan Woo is 1-0 with an ERA of 3.32 and 33 strikeouts in seven appearances against the Los Angeles Angels in his career. Farris, meanwhile, will be facing Seattle for the first time.

Seattle has been Streaking

Bryan Woo - Mariners righthanded pitcher
Aug 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) reacts to a double play to end the seventh inning against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Having won their last seven games in a row, the Mariners are now tied for first place in the AL West with the Houston Astros. Both teams are 80-78, and they will face each other three more times before the season's end, on Sept 19-21 at Daikin Park in Houston. That series could very well be where the West is won.

"We can feel it,” Mariners' catcher Mitch Garver said. “We’re right there. We know what we’ve got to do to win these games and to win this division. It’s just in our reach, and we’re going to keep going.”

Seattle's series with the Halos will conclude on Sunday, before beginning a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals (currently 74-74), who sit in third place in the AL Central Division.

More Seattle Mariners News

Published
Ryan Boman
RYAN BOMAN

Home/News