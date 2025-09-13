Mariners Match-Up: Bryan Woo Goes for 14th Win Against the Angels' Mitch Farris
The Seattle Mariners (80-68) host the Los Angeles Angels (69-79) on Saturday evening. The M's will look to Bryan Woo (13-7) to hang up another 'W' when they meet the Angels and Mitch Farris (1-0) at T-Mobile Park.
Woo, 25, has developed into one of the most reliable young starters in baseball. This season, he's posted a 3.02 ERA in 175 innings pitched. He has struck out 178 batters while walking just 34. The Seattle starter has a career record of 26-15 with a 3.25 ERA.
Farris, a 24-year-old lefthander, will be making just his third start of his MLB career, is 1-0, with a 2.45 ERA and seven strikeouts. While it's been a small sample size, the rookie has pitched effectively in both of his initial outings.
Bryan Woo is 1-0 with an ERA of 3.32 and 33 strikeouts in seven appearances against the Los Angeles Angels in his career. Farris, meanwhile, will be facing Seattle for the first time.
Seattle has been Streaking
Having won their last seven games in a row, the Mariners are now tied for first place in the AL West with the Houston Astros. Both teams are 80-78, and they will face each other three more times before the season's end, on Sept 19-21 at Daikin Park in Houston. That series could very well be where the West is won.
"We can feel it,” Mariners' catcher Mitch Garver said. “We’re right there. We know what we’ve got to do to win these games and to win this division. It’s just in our reach, and we’re going to keep going.”
Seattle's series with the Halos will conclude on Sunday, before beginning a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals (currently 74-74), who sit in third place in the AL Central Division.