The Seattle Mariners will look to Julio Rodriguez in their March to the Postseason
There's not much to dislike about Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez. The 24-year-old is a five tool player, who won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2022, is a three-time All-Star, and a member of the 30/30 club. In a short amount of time, he's established himself as one of the premier players in the game.
While much of this season has been focused on catcher Cal Raleigh and his quest for the MVP Award, Rodriguez has continued to put up stellar numbers. He's currently hitting .279 with 30 home runs, 89 RBI, and 26 stolen bases. And with all due respect to the Seattle backstop, the Mariners are still J-Rod's team. Several fans and observers believe that if the M's make the playoffs, they will need their multi-talented young star if they truly want to win it all.
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi shares that same sentiment, one he expressed when he recently appeared on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.
“If Julio is playing like this, like he’s played in the second half – and [Cal] Raleigh keeps playing at his MVP pace, "Morosi said. "You look around the rest of the lineup and say, OK, if you get maybe a home run or two every series from Geno [Eugenio Suárez] in the playoffs and you start to project forward – this is the kind of team that can legitimately win a World Series,”
Julio Rodriguez is One of the Best Young Players in Baseball
Despite his experience and achievements, Rodriguez is still relatively young, and he hasn't scratched the surface of the type of player he will eventually be. He's the definition of a 'franchise player' despite still being just 24. He lines up next to names like Bobby Witt Jr. and Pete Crow-Armstrong when it comes to young players that any team would want to build around.
Since July 11, Rodríguez has hit 19 home runs --- good enough for second in MLB during that stretch. In the same timeframe, he has slugged .649, has an OPS of 1.002, and stolen 10 bases. If he continues on that type of pace, the Mariners could very well advance to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
Seattle is tied for first place in the AL West with the Houston Astros; both teams sport a 79-68 record as the season is winding down. The two teams will meet up for a pivotal three-game series Sept 19-21 at Daikin Park in Houston.