Randy Arozarena will be a Key Factor for the Seattle Mariners Down the Stretch
When you are a team fighting for a playoff spot, it pays to have someone who is a clutch hitter, or maybe a streaky power bat. Luckily for the Seattle Mariners? They have both in veteran left fielder Randy Arozarena.
The 30-year-old Arozarena may sometimes be overshadowed by All-Star teammates, center fielder Julio Rodriguez and catcher Cal Raleigh, but make no mistake: Arozarena's presence is a win-win in almost every facet of the game. He's known to be a solid teammate, and he never disappoints when it comes to piling up positive statistics.
Arozarena is currently hitting just .245, but he's compiled 27 home runs and 73 RBI, along with 27 stolen bases. So, in terms of being a threat in the lineup? If the veteran is the Mariners' third option in their offensive attack, then they should be just fine.
Arozarena has had Postseason Success in the Past
With the Seattle Mariners fighting it out for a playoff spot in the American League, Arozarena's value will only grow. A proven performer in the postseason, he knows what it takes to win it all. After all, he was the American League Championship Series MVP in 2020 as a late-season call-up. He would then go on to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award in the following season.
“Our outfield is extremely dynamic,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said early this season. “And to a man, these guys have a joy for the game. They have a love for the game, and they have incredible talent to go with that, and Randy fits right in.”
Just gaining a playoff berth will still be a battle for Seattle. The Mariners (78-68) currently hold the final AL Wild Card spot by just 1 1/2 games over the Texas Rangers. The two teams have no more games against one another, but there's no doubt they will both be doing a lot of scoreboard watching for the foreseeable future.
Randy Arozarena and the M's begin a four-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels (69-77, 4th in the AL West), and then they move on to a three-game set with the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. These next two showdowns should give more clarity to their presently precarious playoff position.