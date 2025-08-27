Bryan Woo on Track to Join Legendary Hall of Famer in Unreal History
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo will take the mound on Wednesday afternoon as the M's look to win a series against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park.
And in addition to that, he'll be looking to remain on track for some incredible baseball history, according to @OptaSTATS:
Bryan Woo, who turned 25 in January, is on pace to have his second straight year with a sub-0.95 WHIP.
The only pitcher in MLB history to have consecutive seasons with a sub-0.95 WHIP (minimum 100 IP) prior to turning 26 is Walter Johnson (1912-1913).
Woo's season
The 25-year-old earned his first All-Star appearance this season, and he enters Wednesday's game at 11-7 with a 2.94 ERA. Furthermore, he's gone six innings or more in each of his first 25 starts this season, setting the record for most such starts to begin a season. He's struck out 160 batters in 159.0 innings and could reach the vaunted 200-inning mark, which is a rarity in today's game.
Woo's career
Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Cal Poly, Woo made his debut in 2023. Though he battled injury in both 2023 and 2024, he's gone 24-15 lifetime with a 3.23 ERA.
He's become the most reliable of the M's starters, and could even be on track to start Game 1 of a possible playoff series.
The Big Train
An inaugural member of the Baseball Hall of Fame (1936), Johnson is one of the best pitchers in baseball history. He won 417 games over 21 years, making 666 career starts. He is the all-time leader in shutouts (110) and had more than 3,500 strikeouts. There was no All-Star Game during his career, so his accolades are more limited, but he was a two-time MVP and a three-time Triple Crown winner. He won five ERA titles and was a 1924 World Series champion.
Seattle enters play on Wednesday at 71-62 and 1.5 games back in the American League West.
