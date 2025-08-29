Seattle Mariners Outfielder Has Been Among Most Valuable Players at His Position
The Seattle Mariners are firmly entrenched in the American League playoff picture and are attempting to make their second postseason berth since 2022.
In the Mariners' last playoff appearance in 2022, and every season since, center fielder Julio Rodriguez played a massive role.
Rodriguez earned a nod of confidence from the front office in his American League Rookie of the Year-winning season, and signed a 14-year, $210 million contract extension. Since then, he's been one of the most valuable players in baseball.
Rodriguez leads all American League center fielders with a 5.2 bWAR (Baseball Reference Wins Above Replacement) and a 4.2 fWAR (FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement). According to a pregame note shared by Mariners PR on "X," Rodriguez has ranked second or led AL center fielders in both bWAR and fWAR in three of his four major league seasons. Those seasons have coincided with his three All-Star selections (2022-23, '25).
Entering Friday, Rodriguez has scored 86 runs in 133 games and has hit 24 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs with 73 RBIs. He's slashed .263/.316/.458 with a .774 OPS. He's stolen 24 bases in 30 attempts.
Rodriguez has been plagued with slow starts in the first four years of his major league career, but has balanced it out with hot second halves. Since the July 31 MLB trade deadline, Rodriguez has scored 16 times in 25 games and has hit six doubles, a triple and six homers with 17 RBIs. He's slashed .297/.336/.554 with an .891 OPS.
Rodriguez and Seattle entered Friday with a 72-62 record on the seasons, trailed the Houston Astros by two games in the AL West and held the final AL wild card spot by three games over the Kansas City Royals.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MLB ISSUES DECISION ON SUSPENSION FOR SEATTLE MARINERS OUTFIELDER: Victor Robles will serve a reduced suspension than the one originally levied against him. CLICK HERE
PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES MARINERS, GUARDIANS: The Mariners will begin a nine-game road against a team also fighting for a spot in the chaotic American League playoff picture. CLICK HERE
MARINERS INFIELDER BEGINS REHAB ASSIGNMENT WITH TRIPLE-A TACOMA: Second baseman Ryan Bliss will play his first games in nearly five months with the Tacoma Rainiers. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.