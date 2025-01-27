Seattle Mariners Finally Get Some Good News with Regards to Free Agency
Over the weekend, it looked like a nightmare scenario for the Seattle Mariners was unfolding. The possibility of Alex Bregman returning to the rival Houston Astros started to get very real.
The worry really hit a fever pitch on Sunday night when the Astros cleared salary space for Bregman by trading away longtime reliever Ryan Pressly (and a majority of his salary) to the Chicago Cubs.
And while Bregman could still return to Houston, it looks like it won't be as easy as feared.
Per Ari Alexander, who covers the Astros:
The Houston Astros and Bregman continue to have a mutual interest in a reunion after re-engaging this week, but the Astros’ original and standing offer of 6 years, $156 million is unlikely to get the deal done, with two sources telling KPRC 2 the offer needs improvement for Bregman to re-sign with Houston.
Furthermore, acquiring Bregman again would put the Astros firmly into the luxury tax, which is something that teams try to avoid. From the Mariners perspective, Bregman going back to Houston is a nightmare, as he's tormented Seattle for years, but it coming at a greater cost or more years is at least what passes for a consolation prize in this offseason.
The Mariners could have pursued Bregman themselves but they aren't even in the same financial stratosphere as Bregman's asking price, so all they can hope is that he signs somewhere that doesn't affect them much, or that his contract affects the Astros negatively in the long haul.
The Mariners will report to spring training in just under three weeks. They'll open the season on March 27.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NOT DUNN YET: A pair of former Mariners pitchers (Justin Dunn and Dan Altavilla) have earned invites to White Sox spring training. CLICK HERE:
TOUGH CALL: Former MLB executive Jim Bowden has called for the Mariners to make a very difficult trade, sending Bryan Woo to the Orioles, but will they actually do it? CLICK HERE:
TURNER OUT? After bringing in Donovan Solano, are the Mariners less likely to bring in Justin Turner again? It's seeming that way, per reports. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.