Seattle Mariners Officially Lose Top 100 Prospect as INF Graduates Off Rankings
Seattle Mariners infielder Cole Young officially graduated off the MLB Top 100 prospects list on Tuesday night, meaning the Mariners are down to eight Top-100 prospects on the ranking system from MLB Pipeline.
The 21-year-old Young made his debut on May 31 and has appeared in 35 games for the M's, spending all of his time at second base. He's hitting a respectable .254 with a .305 on-base percentage. He also has two home runs and 11 RBIs to go along with five doubles.
Young has looked very solid of late, clearly getting more comfortable in big-league settings. He's hitting .282 over his last 30 games and hit his first two home runs on the most recent road trip through the Yankees and Detroit Tigers.
The Mariners are hoping that Young is the second baseman of the future, as they haven't had a consistent answer at the position since trading Robinson Cano after the 2018 season. They've tried Kolten Wong, Shed Long, Adam Frazier, Jose Caballero, Dylan Moore, Ryan Bliss and Jorge Polanco, to varying degrees of success (or lack thereof). Polanco is still with the organization, but sees most of his time at designated hitter at this point.
As for the prospect rankings: Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes, Ryan Sloan, Jurrangelo Cijtnje, Jonny Farmelo, Felnin Celesten, Michael Arroyo and Harry Ford are left in the MLB Top 100.
The Mariners currently sit at 51-45 overall and in second place in the American League West. They are five games back of the Houston Astros, but have a grasp on the third and final wild card spot in the AL, at 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The M's will play the Astros on Friday night at T-Mobile Park.
