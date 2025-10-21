Otto Lopez Has Career Best Power Numbers to Lock Down Marlins Shortstop Future
Otto Lopez’s road to the Miami Marlins was a long one, but it’s finally made him the everyday shortstop for a Major League team.
The former international signee played a smattering of games for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021 and 2022 before he was designated for assignment. The Blue Jays managed to interest San Francisco in a trade, but he never reached the Majors in the Bay Area. The Giants designated him for assignment in April of 2024, and the Marlins claimed him off waivers.
With Miami, Lopez has finally gotten a taste of consistent Major League Baseball. And the return on the Marlins’ investment in him two years ago continued to get better in 2025.
Miami Marlins Shortstop Review
Three players logged more than 10 games at shortstop in 2025, but none came close to Lopez’s 111 games at the position. Xavier Edwards, who is considered the everyday second baseman had a fine year, played 41 games while Javier Sanoja played 10 more. Sanoja bounces around the diamond and played every position but catcher and right field.
Lopez played in 143 total games and slashed .246/.305/.368 with a .673 OPS. While his OPS dropped about 23 points from 2024, his power numbers went up. In 117 games he hit six home runs and 39 RBI. In 2025 he hit 15 home runs and drove in 77 RBI. He scored 66 runs, hit 21 doubles and balanced 44 walks with 82 strikeouts. He also stole 15 bases.
While his batting run value at Baseball Savant was minus-6 and in the 24th percentile in the Majors, he boasted great numbers in both whiff percentage (18.9% and 81st percentile) and strikeout rate (13.8% and 90th percentile). He doesn't give away too many at bats even though he only has two full years of Major League experience.
His range (OAA) in the field is plus-9 and in the 96th percentile, making him a quality shortstop. Lopez finished with 13 defensive runs saved, with seven at shortstop and six at second base. He was not a Gold Glove finalist like Edwards, but Lopez is cultivating a reputation of a future finalist.
It also means that when Edwards is at shortstop, the Marlins lose little. Edwards led the team with 12 DRS at second base but was a minus-3 at shortstop. For the future, the Marlins should consider keeping Lopez full-time at short and Edwards full-time at second base. Each seems to be a fit for their primary position.
At 27 years old, Lopez should be the shortstop in Miami for several more seasons. He has room to improve at the plate and could end up developing All-Star potential next season.