Marlins Bring in Veteran Pitcher via Waiver Claim to Take Roster Spot

The Miami Marlins have had a somewhat impressive offseason so far, building up on their young core of talent and stacking additional prospects into their farm system, which already shows immense promise.

While they have not exactly been focusing on specific win-now moves, they have done a good job balancing the future with the current, adding some talent for the time being, but also looking towards the next couple of years as well.

The signing of Pete Fairbanks is the most notable example of a win-now move for the Marlins, as he should bring some life to a bullpen that desperately needs it. On the other hand, the Edward Cabrera trade certainly was a focus on the future, despite Owen Caissie likely playing a role at the MLB level throughout the 2026 season.

Continuing to add more depth to the roster is a good way to ensure they remain competitive after a promising campaign in 2025, especially when it comes to arms they can use out of the bullpen. Recently, they picked up a veteran arm off waivers to fill out their 40-man roster, at least for the time being, and he has shown a few flashes of success previously.

Who Did the Marlins Bring in Off of Waivers Recently?

D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The veteran arm that Miami was able to acquire off waivers recently was Osvaldo Bido, formerly of the Athletics. Bido had a pretty tough 2025 season compared to previous years, posting a 5.87 ERA and 1.607 WHIP in 79.2 innings of work. However, he has notable experience as both a starter and a reliever, and in 2024, he really was a rather impressive player statistically.

Welcome to South Florida, Osvaldo! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/naS6Eo5xGI — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) January 16, 2026

In 2024, he wound up finishing with a 3.41 ERA, 1.089 WHIP, 63 strikeouts, 26 walks, a 5-3 record and 1.6 bWAR. While there were still some inconsistencies in his game, he made it clear that he can pitch a pretty decent sample size and be very effective. That season, he actually started nine of his 16 appearances, so the Marlins may get usage out of him as a long-relief arm.

Having only played three seasons at the MLB level, it has been a back-and-forth journey for Bido. Having a new opportunity in Miami to get some reps, and potentially start out in either role gives him the flexibility to adapt to new surroundings and find the skillset that brought him so much success once again.

