Two Top 100 Prospects Named Miami Marlins’ Best of 2025 Season
The Miami Marlins took some big strides uncer second year President Peter Bendix and rookie manager, Clayton McCullough. Just a year after losing 100 games and finishing in last place, Miami won 79 games and finished third in the NL East.
The Marlins are still rebuilding and finding their new core, though. Players such as Agustin Ramirez and Kyle Stowers took some nice strides forward, with Stowers posting a .912 OPS. They are known for their young pitching as Edward Cabrera, Eury Perez and Max Meyer look like future stars.
However, they still have some really talented players coming through the minors. This season, standout prospects Robbie Snelling and Joe Mack really impressed and were named MLB Pipeline's Prospects of the Year for Miami.
Pitching and Hitting Prospects of the Year
Miami had the best reliever on the market for the 2024 trade deadline, and sent him away to San Diego for a nice package that included one of the best left-handed pitching prospects in baseball, Robby Snelling.
The lefty was drafted in the first round out of high school during the 2022 draft and dominanted upon his pro ball arrival. In 22 games in 2023, Snelling posted a 1.82 ERA and 10.2 K/9 while reaching Double-A as a 19-year-old.
He took a huge step backwards in 2024 before he was traded, posting a 6.01 ERA in 73.1 innings. But the struggled faded and the acquistition payed off. Snelling threw 136 innings between Double and Triple-A this season, posting some of the best numbers in minor league baseball.
The 21-year-old pitched to a 2.51 ERA and 166 strikeouts, an 11.0 K/9. Not only did he strike out more batters than in 2024, but he walked nearly a batter less an inning, as well.
Snelling finished fifth in the minors in ERA and fourth in strikeouts. After reaching Triple-A this year, there is a pretty good chance he makes his debut in 2026 to continue to add to their talented rotation.
On the other side of the ball, Mack was named the Marlins hitting prospect of the year. The backstop was drafted in the first round in 2021 and broke out with 24 home runs last season. He is currently the ninth best catching prospect in baseball, according to Pipeline.
The 22-year-old had another great year at the plate. In 112 games, Mack launched 21 homers while also hitting .257 with 58 RBIs and an .813 OPS. He reached Triple-A as well.
The backstop provides good power from the plate as well as being "one of the better defensive catchers in the Minors," according to Pipeline. Mack threw out 33 percent of would be base stealers.
How they handle the catching position next season will be interesting, especially after Agustin Ramirez broke out for 21 homers in the majors this season. They will want to keep Ramirez's bat in the lineup, but he may have been the worst defensive catcher in baseball with -28 outs above average, according to Baseball Savant.
The Marlins' farm system is one of the best in baseball and that's while being led by their third and fourth best prospects. The future is bright in Miami, especially if they continue on the trajectory they had in 2025.