Marlins' Xavier Edwards Among NL Leaders In This Stat Amid Breakout Year
The Miami Marlins may not reach the playoffs this season, but they’ve still been able to accomplish something incredibly important for a rebuilding team: identify a core to build around.
One of those players who could be a long-term mainstay in Miami’s lineup is Xavier Edwards.
The infielder is having more than just a breakout year for the Marlins; he’s positioned himself as one of the best pure hitters in MLB this season and is among the National League leaders in one impressive stat.
Entering Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, Edwards had a season batting average of .305, ranking second in the NL only behind Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
Of course, batting average isn’t the only metric to use when judging a player’s offensive contributions, but other numbers back up just how good Edwards has been at the plate this season.
The 26-year-old’s season slash line is currently .305/.364/.372 with an OPS of .736. Edwards only has one home run on the season, but has tallied 19 doubles and three triples.
Despite the Marlins' recent slide, Edwards has continued to put up solid stats. The switch-hitter has an OPB of .368 over his last 15 games and extended his hitting streak to seven games in Miami’s series opener against the Guardians.
Edwards was used as a utility player through the first two seasons of his career, making starts in center field, and shortstop during his first two big-league seasons with the Marlins. That was even more, less than his role at the start of the 2025 campaign.
However, once Edwards found a home on the diamond, his numbers and production at the plate got even better. Now, he’s one of the best offensive players at his position in baseball.
After moving around the field to start the season, Edwards became Miami’s everyday second baseman at the very end of May, and since then, he’s been one of the best hitters at his position in the National League.
Since May 31, Edwards has a wRC+ of 128 and a WAR of 2.0. Both of those numbers rank second in the National League among second basemen, only behind the Arizona Diamondbacks’ star Ketel Marte.
With Edwards’ versatility and potential to be one of the best lead-off hitters in baseball, he certainly looks like he will play a key role in helping the Marlins eventually get back to the playoffs.
