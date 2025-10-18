Xavier Edwards Solidifies Role as Marlins Second Baseman in 2025
There is nothing better for a team like the Miami Marlins than getting return right on a trade.
In late 2022, the Marlins sent two pitchers, Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez, to the Tampa Bay Rays for pitcher JT Chargois and shortstop Xavier Edwards. The Marlins traded Chargois to the Seattle Mariners in 2024. It’s safe to say the Marlins won’t be doing the same with Edwards.
For the third straight Major League season, Edwards produced a quality slash for the Marlins. For the first time, he played a full season. A foot infection and back soreness limited him to 70 games in 2024. Healthy for the first time, Edwards proved he could be an everyday second baseman for the franchise.
Miami Marlins Second Base Review
Three players logged more than 10 games at second base, led by Edwards’ 97. Javier Sanoja played 34 games, and Otto Lopez played 32 games. Lopez played most of his games at shortstop. Edwards also logged 41 games at shortstop. Ronny Simon, Graham Pauley, Maximo Acosta, Jack Winkler all played less than 10 games at second base.
Edwards gave the Marlins great return at the plate. He slashed .283/.343/.353 with three home runs and 43 RBI. He also had 20 doubles, five triples, 75 runs, 49 walks and 88 strikeouts. He’s known for his quality bat. He has a .298 average in 239 MLB games. The trick was keeping the North Broward Prep School grad healthy.
That average is high due to plate discipline. His Baseball Savant page reveals a whiff rate of 12.2% (98th percentile) and a 14.2% strikeout rate (88th percentile). His walk rate and chase rate are average. But he squares up 31.5% of the time, which is in the 91st percentile. When he makes contact, he makes solid contact.
His range (OAA) in the field is in the 77th percentile, but his arm strength is in the 7th percentile. Second base is likely the right position for Edwards long-term. His OAA at second base was plus-9. At shortstop it was minus-7.
Lopez and Sanoja aren’t threats to his job. Lopez is a more powerful hitter, and shortstop is a good spot. Sanoja’s value is in his utility as he can play nearly every position on the field. If there is a current player that is a threat to Edwards long-term its Acosta, a former Texas Rangers top prospect who was acquired last offseason in the Jake Burger trade. He has a smoother blend of power and average that fits the position.
But, for now, Edwards should be the incumbent going into spring training. His consistency at the plate and at second base will make him a hard player to displace.