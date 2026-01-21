Marlins Using Trades to Bolster Lineup, Bullpen Entering Spring Training

The Miami Marlins haven't shown much hesitancy when it comes to the trade market as of late. They've made deals with a number of franchises across the nation in recent weeks, but their momentum seems to have gone up a notch since the start of the New Year.

Four notable trades involving the Marlins have taken place since Jan. 1, and although the clock is ticking with spring training on the horizon, there's still time left in the offseason for additional moves to be made.

For now, however, Miami is adding a few new additions to its roster. At first glance, it looks like the Marlins have gained more than they've lost, and while that's true when only considering numbers, they've lost a substantial amount of talent. Having said that, they were able to welcome new faces who have plenty to offer LoanDepot Park.

Miami Welcomes New Reliever

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Marlins' first trade of the year took place on Jan. 2, when they struck a deal with the Minnesota Twins, agreeing to send off first baseman Eric Wagaman. In return, Miami received left-hander Kade Bragg. The Marlins had designated Wagaman for assignment.

Last season in the minors, he recorded a 2.94 ERA and 82 strikeouts across 67.1 innings pitched in 42 games. The benefit of this trade was that Miami was getting a lefty reliever, an area in which they had difficulty navigating.

Although Bragg is not one of the ballclub's top prospects, there is plenty of potential for the young pitcher's MLB future.

Cabrera Shipped to Chicago

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Miami continued to kick off the New Year with a massive trade that sent their right-hander to the Chicago Cubs on Jan. 7. In exchange, the Marlins received Owen Caissie, Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon.

The notable gain here was Caissie, a powerful slugger who slashed .286/.386/.551 with a .937 OPS in 2025 while playing in Triple-A. Along the way, he logged 22 home runs and 55 RBIs through 99 games.

Caissie was able to land some playing time in the big leagues last year for 12 games, in which he slashed .192/.222/.346 with one home run and four RBIs. Widely known for his power, the 23-year-old is expected to provide a major boost for Miami. He now comes in at No. 3 among their top prospects.

Weathers Out, Quad Brought In

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Another groundbreaking move to involve the Marlins this month was the Ryan Weathers trade. After spending two seasons down in Miami, the southpaw is now making his way up to the New York Yankees.

On Jan. 13, the Marlins and the Yankees agreed to send Weathers to New York in exchange for four minor league players, including Dillon Lewis, Brendan Jones, Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus. Lewis is ranked No. 14 among the ballclub's top prospects and Jones lands at No. 15. Lewis has been the primary headliner out of the four, slashing .237/.321/.445 in 2025, with a .766 OPS and 22 homers.

Weathers marked the second starter from the franchise to be shipped out, trailing Cabrera. Miami appears to be prioritizing the development of younger talent, which could certainly play out in its favor.

Marlins Latest Trade

Earlier Tuesday, it was announced that Miami was shipping minor league pitcher Jake Brooks to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for right-hander Bradley Blalock, who has faced some hardships on the mound in the big leagues.

Through his 14 games last season, he registered a 9.36 ERA and 27 strikeouts across 58.2 innings pitched. However, he does come with more experience, which is a major benefit.

The Marlins continue to bolster their pitching staff this offseason, and there are likely more moves lingering that have yet to be made.

