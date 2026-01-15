Marlins Set Spring Training Workout Dates for Pitchers, Catchers, Position Players

The Miami Marlins have set their first workouts dates for pitchers, catchers and position players for spring training in February, per MLB.com.

The Marlins will hold spring training at their team facility in Jupiter, Fla., which they share with the St. Louis Cardinals. Miami will play its home games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, which is where their Florida State League Class-A affiliate plays its home games.

The Marlins are gearing up for the regular season, as they will open their season by hosting the Colorado Rockies on March 27 at loanDepot park in Miami. The Marlins will play six games at home to start the season — three games with the Rockies and then a three-game series directly after that with the Chicago White Sox.

Marlins Spring Training Reporting Dates

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) claps as he comes off the field during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Miami’s pitchers and catchers will report to the facility first and hold their first workouts on Feb. 11. Position players follow with their first workout on Feb. 16.

When pitchers and catchers report, the staff will look a little different. Since the offseason started the Marlins have traded two of their starting pitchers — Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers. In return Miami received a load of talent, most notably Chicago Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie, who was the franchise’s No. 1 prospect.

It’s still a deep rotation, with Sandy Alcantara at the top. Eury Perez should move into the No. 2 slot, with Janson Junk, Max Meyer, Braxton Garrett, Adam Mazur and Ryan Gusto fighting for the other three spots, a race that could include top pitching prospects. New reliever Pete Fairbanks, who is expected to handle Miami’s high-leverage innings, is expected to report on time.

All three catchers — Agustin Ramirez, Liam Hicks and prospect Joe Mack — should be there, too.

Caissie will be one of the most watched players when the hitters report. He’s expected to be the starting right fielder after the trade for Cabrera. Also expected is Christopher Morel, the Marlins’ most significant free agent signing on the hitting side. The versatile infielder is expected to play first base, a position he has never played. His power should be an asset to the Marlins.

Miami will begin its spring training schedule on Feb. 21 on the road at the New York Mets. The following day, the Marlins open the home portion of their spring training slate by hosting the Washington Nationals.

On March 3, the Marlins will host Team Israel in an exhibition game in preparation for the World Baseball Classic, which starts later in the week.

The Marlins’ top prospects are scheduled to play the Houston Astros’ top prospects in the annual spring breakout game on March 19 at the Astros’ facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.

