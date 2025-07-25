REPORT: Marlins, Red Sox Have Discussed Major Trade Deadline Move
The July 31st trade deadline is approaching, and the Miami Marlins should be active as sellers. The Boston Red Sox have already reached out to Miami about former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara.
Trade talks have yet to progress to the point of officially exchanging names, according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam. However, Alcantara will likely be moved at the deadline.
"A person very close to Sandy Alcántara told me he'll be traded. 'He's aware he'll be traded and has already packed all his things to leave Miami," MLB insider Héctor Gómez wrote.
Alcantara has struggled after missing the entire 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery. In 2025, the 29-year-old has a 6.66 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 20 starts. This is a far cry from his Cy Young season in 2022, when he had a 2.28 ERA, six complete games, and 207 strikeouts across 32 starts.
However, Alcantara is showing signs of his former self. In his most recent start on July 23, he tossed seven innings, allowing four hits, one run (unearned), with four strikeouts and no walks.
Despite his struggles, Alcantara remains a big name on the trade market ahead of the deadline. Teams in the playoff hunt, like the Red Sox, could take a chance on the two-time All-Star.
