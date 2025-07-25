Inside The Marlins

REPORT: Marlins, Red Sox Have Discussed Major Trade Deadline Move

The Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox have discussed a major deal ahead of the trade deadline.

Ben Cooper

Apr 11, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a New Era Miami Marlins hat in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a New Era Miami Marlins hat in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

The July 31st trade deadline is approaching, and the Miami Marlins should be active as sellers. The Boston Red Sox have already reached out to Miami about former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara.

Trade talks have yet to progress to the point of officially exchanging names, according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam. However, Alcantara will likely be moved at the deadline.

"A person very close to Sandy Alcántara told me he'll be traded. 'He's aware he'll be traded and has already packed all his things to leave Miami," MLB insider Héctor Gómez wrote.

Alcantara has struggled after missing the entire 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery. In 2025, the 29-year-old has a 6.66 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 20 starts. This is a far cry from his Cy Young season in 2022, when he had a 2.28 ERA, six complete games, and 207 strikeouts across 32 starts.

However, Alcantara is showing signs of his former self. In his most recent start on July 23, he tossed seven innings, allowing four hits, one run (unearned), with four strikeouts and no walks.

Despite his struggles, Alcantara remains a big name on the trade market ahead of the deadline. Teams in the playoff hunt, like the Red Sox, could take a chance on the two-time All-Star.

Read More Miami Marlins Coverage

MORE: Yankees' Big Trade Could be Prelude to Deadline Deal With Marlins

MORE: Marlins Pitcher Receives Interesting Trade Deadline Prediction

MORE: Rangers Named in Potential MLB Trade Deadline Deal With Marlins

MORE: MLB Analyst Identifies Marlins' Top Trade Deadline Priority

MORE: Padres Showing Interest in Marlins Star Before Trade Deadline

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Home/Miami Marlins Analysis