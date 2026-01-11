Six Marlins to Represent Their Countries in 2026 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is an excellent representation of baseball. It all began in 2006, and it has been a thrill ever since. The Miami Marlins are expected to have six players participating in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Who Are The Six Players To Represent Their Country At the World Baseball Classic?

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The following #Marlins are now locked in for the 2026 WBC



Sandy Alcantara 🇩🇴

Agustin Ramirez 🇩🇴

Otto Lopez 🇨🇦

Liam Hicks 🇨🇦

Owen Caissie 🇨🇦

Yiddi Cappe 🇨🇺 https://t.co/WKFYyEXYDc — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) January 10, 2026

Sandy Alcantara and Augustin Ramirez

The Marlins ace will be joining a stacked Dominican Republic team in the World Baseball Classic. The roster includes Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez, Jose Ramirez, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and many more.

Augustin had a solid rookie season for the Marlins, and now he will get a taste of his first WBC experience playing for his country.

The pitching staff is arguably better than the 2023 rotation. Alcantara will go to battle with other pitchers, including Luis Severino, Luis Castillo, and Framber Valdez.

Although there are six Marlins who will play in the tournament, they could have had at least seven with the addition of Eury Perez to Team DR. As of yet, he is not on the team, though changes can be made to the roster leading up to the WBC.

Otto Lopez, Liam Hicks, and Owen Caissie

Canada is a great sports town. People in Canada are incredibly passionate, and 2025 was huge for them when the Blue Jays made a run to the World Series. The World Baseball Classic will give them something even more to cheer about with three Marlins on the roster.

Caissie is a rising star in his league, and Team Canada will expect him to contribute in his first tournament.

The 26-year-old Hicks brings productive plate discipline to this team. He hits for contact and knows how to put the ball in play. His defense as a catcher has improved. Liam lacks power-hitting ability, but Team Canada might not need that from him, especially since they have Josh Naylor in their lineup.

Lopez is a terrific infielder with good defense and knows how to get on base. He’s one of those players on the Marlins roster who has the potential to break out in 2026, and he can start making a statement in this tournament.

Yiddi Cappie

Cappie is 23 years old and will represent for Team Cuba. The Marlins signed him as an international free agent in 2021. He’s currently playing in Double A for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

His physical appearance reminds one of Carlos Correa. Yiddi is flexible and can play second base and shortstop. His main asset is his speed and strong arm. The talent on offense is there and could get much better. There’s a reason why he was the Marlins Minor League Player of the Year in 2022.

Cappie will get a chance to learn and play alongside some of his fellow Cuban teammates in the Majors, such as Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert Jr., and maybe Yordan Alvarez, as well as former MLB star veteran Alexei Ramirez.

The Marlins players will make the most of this experience as they prepare for an exciting 2026 season.

Recommended Articles