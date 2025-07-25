Yankees' Big Trade Could be Prelude to Deadline Deal With Marlins
The Miami Marlins are still considered sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and the New York Yankees seem like a perfect destination for some of their top trade candidates.
The Yankees just swung a major deal themselves, acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon in a trade with the Colorado Rockies to shore up their infield. But New York may want to make another move to further improve in that department, and the Marlins may have the answer for them.
Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has been in the crosshairs for weeks now thanks to his subpar offense and his tremendous slippage on defense. Some have even gone as far to say that New York should send Volpe down to the minor leagues, and more momentum seems to be building toward the Yankees going in a different direction at some point.
Why not budding Miami star Otto Lopez?
Lopez is capable of playing both middle infield positions at an elite level and certainly has a better, more consistent bat than Volpe, slashing .248/.322/.387 with 11 home runs and 52 RBI over 354 plate appearances this season. He has also stolen 10 bases.
The 26-year-old could probably be had if New York is willing to pay up, but whether or not the Yankees would actually be swayed to trade any of their better prospects for Lopez is the question.
Lopez would represent an instant upgrade over Volpe and would allow New York some more flexibility, potentially using Volpe as a trade chip elsewhere.
The thing is, Lopez is under team control through 2029, so Miami would definitely ask for quite a bit in return for the Dominican native. But with the Yankees pushing for a World Series now, it might be wise for them to at least consider a trade for him.
