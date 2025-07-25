Rangers Named in Potential MLB Trade Deadline Deal With Marlins
The Miami Marlins have been on quite the run lately, having gone 23-12 over their last 35 games to miraculously insert themselves into the National League Wild Card picture. Even still, the Marlins could still sell some players at the MLB trade deadline, and the Texas Rangers might be interested.
Perhaps one of Miami's most obvious trade candidates between now and July 31 is outfielder Jesus Sanchez, who is slashing .262/.326/.423 with nine home runs and 34 RBI over 316 plate appearances this season.
The Athletic listed Sanchez among its most likely players to be dealt on its MLB trade deadline big board, and it named the Rangers as a potential suitor for the 27-year-old.
Texas could definitely use an offensive boost, and it's fair to note that Sanchez's OPS (.749) is higher than all three of the Rangers' starting outfielders.
But is Sanchez really enough of an upgrade for Texas to surrender a decent prospect in a potential trade package?
At this point, Sanchez has established himself as a rather mediocre player and nothing more. He owns a lifetime .738 OPS, and while he certainly isn't terrible defensively (he has actually had some pretty good seasons in right field), he is inconsistent with his glove.
The Dominican native is under team control through 2027, so the Marlins can afford to be a bit picky with their return. That being said, the Fish may also want to jettison Sanchez in order to fast track outfielder Jakob Marsee — who has been tearing it up in Triple-A Columbus — to the big leagues.
The Rangers are firmly in the American League Wild Card race, so maybe they are desperate enough to part with a solid asset for Sanchez. We'll see if anything comes of it.
