Marlins Pitcher Receives Interesting Trade Deadline Prediction
The Miami Marlins have some big decisions to make in the next week: do they trade away a piece that has value, or continue building around the current core on the roster?
One player who has surfaced in trade rumors is SP Edward Cabrera; in fact, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand named him one of "the most likely" players to be traded in the next week.
"It seems like Cabrera is the more likely trade candidate in Miami's rotation. The 27-year-old has a 3.48 ERA in 17 starts this season, and while he experienced some elbow discomfort in his final start before the All-Star break, Cabrera tossed 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball on July 22, putting some of those injury fears to rest. Cabrera is earning $1.95 million this season and is arbitration-eligible for three more years," wrote the insider.
Cabrera is in the middle of a breakout season and has been the best and most consistent pitcher in Miami's rotation the entire year.
Of course, contenders looking to bolster their rotation would want to add him to their rosters.
However, the Marlins don't have to trade Cabrera.
The 27-year-old is under team control through the 2028 season and could be a key member of Miami's core moving forward as the Marlins hope to get back into the playoffs sometime in the next few seasons.
If Miami is blown away by a trade package, it wouldn't be surprising if Cabrera is on the move.
However, if Peter Bendix is impressed by the offers, there's no reason he has to trade the right-hander.
