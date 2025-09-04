Mets All-Star duo predicted to opt out of contracts by MLB insider
All of the focus for the New York Mets currently is on the field, where they are looking to chase down the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East race.
The team is giving a glimpse into what the future could look like, calling up their three top pitching prospects to help make a push down the stretch.
First it was Nolan McLean, followed by Jonah Tong. Now, Brandon Sproat is set to make his MLB debut this weekend against the Cincinnati Reds.
It is certainly encouraging that the Mets are going to have a few youngsters to rely on. Not only does that infusion of youth help keep the team competitive long-term, money can be saved. They aren’t going to cost nearly as much as another free agent addition would, helping keep the books clean.
Owner Steve Cohen seemingly has an endless supply of money, but there is a limit to what teams will spend on their roster. A key to building a sustainable winner is having younger players on affordable contracts providing the team with value. That is important to New York, because they are going to have to open up their check book to keep two of their All-Star players around.
First baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz both have player options that they will have to make decisions on five days after the 2025 MLB season comes to an end. Based on early intel, MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN believes that both players are going to decline their options. That means they will be free agents on the open market.
Mets will face competition for Pete Alonso in free agency
It had to be something the Mets were planning for with Alonso. He was met with an ice cold market last offseason, which opened the door to the team bringing him back on a two-year, $54 million deal. Paid $30 million in 2025, the $24 million second year was an option. Passan has called it a “no-brainer” for the slugging first baseman to decline.
In the midst of one of his most productive campaigns in his career, Alonso has already launched 33 home runs with 113 RBI through Sept. 3. It is the fourth time in six 162-game seasons he has reached the 30-home run and 100-RBI plateaus.
His market will be fascinating to see develop because right-handed hitting first baseman who don’t offer much impact as a base runner or fielder is amongst the least valuable archetypes in MLB.
Will he find the kind of market he is hoping for despite being 31 years old when Opening Day rolls around in 2026? It is hard to envision him taking another pillow contract, as a multi-year pact will be sought.
Mets cannot afford to lose Edwin Diaz
An extension with Alonso before hitting the market seems unlikely. The same cannot be said about Diaz, who has been through this song and dance with the Mets once. Three years ago, the two sides agreed to an extension before he hit the open market. Will that happen again?
He will be 32 years old on Opening Day next year but has shown no signs of slowing down. As dominant as ever in 2025, he has been elite once again. With two years and $37 million remaining on his contract, it makes all the sense in the world for him to opt out seeking a more lucrative long-term deal should an extension not be reached with the team.
Diaz has a 1.87 ERA across 53 innings pitched with 81 strikeouts and only 18 walks. He remains one of the hardest pitchers to hit against in baseball with elite metrics. Retaining him is incredibly important for a New York squad whose bullpen has been struggling. Losing him would be an impossible blow to overcome.