Insider believes Mets are 'in play' for these star free agents

The New York Mets need to make some moves before this current MLB offseason ends.

For one, there's a strong case to be made that the club's current roster is worse than the one they ended the 2025 season with, which wasn't good enough to make the postseason. What's more, Mets fans might revolt against the front office if they let both Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz walk in free agency without getting proper replacements in return. Perhaps adding Devin Williams and Luke Weaver are adequate enough replacements for Diaz, but solely Jorge Polanco doesn't cut it in replacing Alonso.

Then there's the matter of starting pitching, which was the Mets' biggest problem down the stretch last season. There are a lot of question marks in the rotation right now, and as soon as Nolan McLean appears to be, it's hard to imagine that the current starting corps could carry the Mets to and through a postseason.

Sep 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean (26) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Thankfully, Mets fans can breathe a sigh of relief (for now), as all indications are that the team will be adding at least one quality free agent. And there are plenty of appealing options still available.

Insider gets clear on Mets potential free agent targets

New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman conveyed two names he believes the Mets are involved with in a January 10 article.

"I believe the Mets are very much in play for a significant free agent such as Kyle Tucker and/or Framber Valdez, and are seeing if the players’ markets and their tolerance blend or if they will have to focus elsewhere for an outfielder, starter and a reliever or two," Sherman wrote, which was excerpted in an X post from @SleeperMets.

Joel Sherman on the Mets’ plans for the remainder of the offseason:



"I believe the Mets are very much in play for a significant free agent such as Kyle Tucker and/or Framber Valdez, and are seeing if the players’ markets and their tolerance blend or if they will have to focus… pic.twitter.com/O8TJvcIMYe — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) January 10, 2026

The Mets have long been considered a top potential suitor for Framber Valdez, so this doesn't come as a surprise. And while New York appears to be a great fit for Kyle Tucker, the sentiment about the Mets being a valid candidate to sign him has certainly picked up since the start of 2026.

David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office managing to add both Valdez and Tucker would turn this offseason into a success. And even securing one of these players could constitute a victory, given that New York could make a trade to either add an outfielder or secure another solid starting pitcher.

It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks play out.

