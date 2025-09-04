Insider claims Yankees are among Pete Alonso's top free agency fits
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has ensured that he'll have no shortage of free agency suitors this upcoming offseason.
While there were certainly teams interested in Alonso before he signed a two-year, $54 million deal with New York (which includes a player opt-out option after the 2025 campaign that Alonso is sure to exercise) this past winter, many of these teams weren't willing to pay a premium for his services because of some question marks that the Polar Bear presented.
One of these teams was the New York Yankees. They were initially interested in Alonso before ultimately signing former NL MVP first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal.
However, Alonso has put any questions to rest with his stellar 2025 season, as he's currently hitting .271 with an .873 OPS, 33 home runs, and 113 RBIs.
Alonso's success is a double-edged sword for the Mets. While his production is obviously great for the club, it also means that New York will have a lot of competition to sign him in free agency once he opts out.
MLB Insider Calls Yankees Top Fit For Pete Alonso
And according to New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman (during his September 3 live stream with Bleacher Report), one of the Mets' biggest competitors for Alonso will be the Yankees yet again.
"Potential other teams [aside from the Mets for Alonso], I mean, you've got to say the Yankees, right? I do think the Yankees are a potential [team] for Alonso," Heyman said. "There is a connection there, Hal Steinbrenner from Tampa, also a Florida Gator."
He later added, "Alonso, I do think the Yankees are a possibility. Goldschmidt is in his last year," before listing several other teams that make sense for Alonso.
This isn't the first time that Heyman has linked Alonso with the Yankees, as he wrote in an August 28 article that they (along with the Texas Rangers, the Boston Red Sox, the Seattle Mariners, and the Houston Astros) are expected to show interest in signing Alonso.
The good news is that Alonso clearly loves playing with the Mets, and Heyman admitted that they are still the best fit for him, given how well he fits hitting behind Juan Soto and how much New York's fan base adores him.
However, one couldn't fault Alonso for following the best deal this offseason, which means the Mets will surely need to pay up — and perhaps surpass the Yankees' offer — if they want to keep him.