Ex-GM sees Pete Alonso problem in Mets' Cody Bellinger pursuit

Arguably, the biggest reason why people believe the New York Mets' current offseason has been a failure to this point was their inability to re-sign longtime stars Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz.

In hindsight, this might have been an intentional move for the Mets' president of baseball operations, David Stearns, to add fresh faces into the clubhouse, given the reported chemistry issues that took place among the team last season. But there's a strong case to be made that Diaz and Alonso were positive pieces within the team's clubhouse mix, rather than the opposite.

What's clear is that the Mets and Pete Alonso's camp didn't see eye to eye on the length of a potential contract. This was a point of contention when the two sides were negotiating last year, which resulted in Alonso signing a two-year deal with the Mets that included a player opt-out after the 2025 campaign, and this same disagreement continued into this winter.

In a December 9 article from MLB.com, insider Mark Feinsand wrote, "The sticking point between the Mets and Alonso could very well be years, as sources say that the Mets may be hesitant to go more than three years with the first baseman."

And the fact that Alonso signed a five-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles a few days after this date shows that this was indeed a sticking point (although the Mets never sent Alonso a formal contract after hearing what other teams were offering).

Ex-GM raises doubt about Mets’ willingness to go long-term on Bellinger

In the wake of losing Alonso, Stearns and the Mets' front office are reportedly focused on signing Cody Bellinger. However, former MLB GM and current insider for The Athletic, Jim Bowden, doesn't see New York giving Bellinger something they didn't offer Alonso, which he conveyed during a January 5 appearance on Foul Territory.

"I don't know who else is in [on Bellinger]. I have a hard time believing David Stearns is gonna give [Bellinger] the five-year deal he wouldn't give Pete Alonso. I'm not sure how that's gonna sell at the podium, to be honest," Bowden said.

While Bowden may be right about this, Stearns made it clear that he wanted to improve the Mets' defense this offseason, and Alonso is a below-average first baseman. Bellinger, on the other hand, is an above-average defender in three positions.

This likely makes him more valuable in Stearns' eyes, and therefore worthy of the five-year deal the Mets weren't willing to give Alonso. But time will tell whether that's true.

