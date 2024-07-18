Mets Called Fit For All-Star Closer On Trade Block With Deadline Looming
The New York Mets sure look like they are going to be adding some help to the bullpen over the next few weeks.
The clock is ticking and the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline somehow is under two weeks away now and the Mets will be one of the teams looking to add barring a dramatic collapse to begin the second half of the season.
New York is well built and finally starting to click and now just need more firepower in the bullpen to take the next step.
One player who was mentioned as an option for the Mets is Miami Marlins star closer Tanner Scott by the New York Post's Mark Sanchez.
"The southpaw would make sense, especially for the Mets, who have long needed a replacement for Brooks Raley," Sanchez said. "After the Mets emerged as sellers and dealt David Robertson to Miami last season, the two teams could strike the same kind of swap with their roles reversed. The 29-year-old Scott is an eight-year veteran, a longtime effective reliever and a first-time All-Star.
"With a fading Marlins club, he has saved 14 games and pitched to a 1.34 ERA. There is little reason for the Marlins, who are paying him $5.7 million this season, to keep the free-agent-to-be around. Scott understands the situation but says he doesn’t pay attention to the rumors, even if his wife and family might bring them to his attention. 'Where my feet are, that’s where I’m at,' Scott said. 'Going to the World Series is always every baseball player’s goal, wherever I am.'"
Scott has been one of the best closers in baseball this season and could give the Mets exactly what they are looking for down the stretch with the playoffs being a real possibility.
