White Sox 'Should Find Takers' For Rumored Mets Target Making Deal Possible
How will the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline change the New York Mets?
If you had asked this question two months ago, the answer would've been drastically different than it is right now. The Mets were looking like clear sellers and it seemed all but certain that superstar slugger Pete Alonso was going to be traded along with multiple other important pieces.
Now, that doesn't seem like the case any longer. The Mets are on the rise and would be in the playoffs right now if the season ended today.
New York will be looking to add this summer and the bullpen is the biggest area of need. One player who has been floated as a hypothetical option to help fix the issue is Chicago White Sox reliever Michael Kopech.
Kopech boasts one of the hardest fastballs in baseball and has been in trade rumors for weeks. With the deadline approaching, it seems like even more of a possibility now that he will be traded, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Considering the White Sox’s current timeline, word is reliever-turned-starter Garrett Crochet and outfield star Luis Robert (the Seattle Mariners make sense for him, too) have a decent chance to be dealt," Heyman said. "They seem even likelier to trade Erick Fedde and should certainly should find takers for Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong, and Michael Kopech."
Kopech would be a fantastic option to bolster the Mets' bullpen. His overall numbers don't jump off the page this year, but his advanced metrics are strong and he is under team control next year as well.
