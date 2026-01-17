HOF tracker: How each former Met is performing on the 2026 ballot

Last month, Jeff Kent became the first member of the 2026 National Baseball Hall of Fame class by way of the Contemporary Era ballot. He may not be the only former New York Mets player honored in Cooperstown this summer, however.

On Jan. 20, the voting results from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot will be announced live on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET. Of the 27 players on this year’s ballot, six donned a Mets uniform for part of their respective careers.

Though not all ballots are made public, Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame ballot tracker offers fans an inside look at how the voting is shaping up by compiling results from every publicly shared ballot. As of Saturday afternoon, 49.5% of the ballots have been accounted for. Here is a rundown of how each former Met is trending so far:

Near locks for election: Carlos Beltrán (appearing on 89.0% of the 199 ballots tracked)

Beltrán, 48, received 70.3% of the vote last January, falling just short of the 75% needed for election. Now in his fourth year on the ballot, it appears the wait will not last much longer.

A 20-year big leaguer, Beltrán is the only switch-hitter in history to record more than 2,500 hits (2,725), 400 home runs (435) and 300 stolen bases (312). He played for seven teams during his career, but his prime years (31.1 bWAR) took place in Queens, spending seven seasons with the Mets after signing as a free agent in 2005.

As a Met, Beltrán made five All-Star appearances and earned three Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers. He ranks in the franchise’s top 10 in home runs (149), RBIs (559), runs (551), on-base percentage (.369), slugging percentage (.500) and OPS (.869).

1/9/2005 Carlos Beltrán signs a seven-year, $119 million deal with the Mets. With New York, Beltrán hit 149 home runs and slashed .280/.369/.500 with a 129 OPS+. He was also a 5x All-Star, 2x Silver Slugger, and 3x Gold Glove winner while in Queens. pic.twitter.com/tWPzF77782 — This Day in Mets History (@NYMhistory) January 9, 2026

This upcoming season, Beltrán will be honored alongside Bobby Valentine and Lee Mazzilli as the newest members of the Mets Hall of Fame. The club has yet to reveal a ceremony date.

Not this year: Bobby Abreu (39.0%), David Wright (19.5%), Francisco Rodríguez (11.4%)

Hall of Fame candidates can remain on the BBWAA ballot for up to 10 years, as long as they receive at least 5% of the vote in each cycle. While these players are unlikely to reach the 75% threshold this time around, each is positioned to remain in the conversation.

Abreu, 51, was one of the best offensive performers of his generation, though his limited accolades may not reflect that. The two-time All-Star spent the bulk of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies but appeared in 78 games with the Mets in 2014—the last of his 18 big league seasons.

An on-base machine, Abreu ranks 49th all time in times on base (3,979). He reached at a .402 clip from 1998 to 2010, averaging 21 home runs and 95 RBIs per season during that span. This is his seventh year on the ballot, and while election next week appears improbable, he is currently on track to double his 2025 vote percentage (19.5%).

Wright, 43, remains far from the 75% threshold but, like Abreu, is trending upward. After barely staying on the ballot in his first year of eligibility (6.2% in 2024), he improved to 8.2% in 2025 and is now at 19.5% with roughly half of the ballots accounted for.

A seven-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner at third base, Wright spent his entire 14-year career in Queens. The longtime Mets captain holds franchise records for hits (1,777), doubles (390), walks (762), RBIs (970) and runs (949).

Spinal stenosis and shoulder issues sidelined him for much of his final seasons and ultimately ended his career at 35. Still, despite playing just 38 games in 2015, he helped the Mets reach their first World Series since 2000.

#TBT to David Wright sending Citi Field into pandemonium in the World Series.https://t.co/xqoI80qHxQ pic.twitter.com/RN1Ei3U0Q4 — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 13, 2018

Rodríguez, 44, spent three of his 16 seasons with the Mets and earned an All-Star selection with the club in 2009. Before joining New York, the right-hander was a two-time AL Reliever of the Year and three-time AL saves leader with the Angels. He helped the club win the World Series as a rookie in 2002 and set MLB’s single-season saves record (62) in 2008.

Over 976 career innings, Rodríguez posted a 2.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 rate. The six-time All-Star closer ranks sixth on the all-time saves list with 437. This is his fourth year on the BBWAA ballot.

Threatening to fall off the ballot: Daniel Murphy (0.0%), Rick Porcello (0.0%)

Both Murphy and Porcello are in their first year of Hall eligibility, but with zero votes through the first 199 ballots tracked, it may well be their last.

Murphy, 40, spent the first seven of his 12 big league seasons with the Mets after being selected by the team in the 13th round of the 2006 MLB Draft. The lefty-hitting second baseman slashed .288/.331/.424 and earned an All-Star nod in Queens, but his most unforgettable contributions came during the 2015 postseason, when he won NLCS MVP honors.

Following that postseason, Murphy signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Washington Nationals, where he earned two All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger Awards in his first two seasons. He finished his career with a .296 batting average, 138 home runs, 735 RBIs and 20.4 bWAR.

Porcello, 37, wrapped up his career with the Mets in 2020 after spending his first 11 seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox. The right-hander struggled as a Met, posting a 1-7 record with a 5.64 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 12 starts, but compiled notable accolades beforehand.

In 2016, Porcello won the AL Cy Young Award and AL Comeback Player of the Year Award with a 22-4 record, a 3.15 ERA and a league-best 5.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He also played a key role in Boston’s 2018 World Series title run, finishing the season with a 17-7 record and a 4.28 ERA. The three-time All-Star retired with a 150-125 record, a 4.40 ERA and 1,561 strikeouts.

