Mets discussed trade for Rays’ All-Star
Could the New York Mets have added this All-Star slugger from the AL East during the trade deadline this year?
In an October 23 article for MLB.com, Anthony DiComo reported that the Mets and the Tampa Bay Rays discussed a trade involving Yandy Díaz leading up to the July 31 deadline, but a deal never came together.
"The Mets and Rays discussed a deal involving Yandy Díaz leading up to the Trade Deadline, according to a person with knowledge of the talks, even though Díaz would have been limited to third base and DH with Alonso around," DiComo wrote.
"In recent years, Díaz has mostly played first for the Rays, albeit not at a high level. That’s a problem for a team looking to improve its defense. Plus, if Díaz becomes available, the Mets would also have to compete against smaller-market teams drawn to his relatively low $12 million salary."
As DiComo alluded to, Díaz would have been limited to just third base and DH this year with Pete Alonso, of course, manning first base. But with Brett Baty having a great year at third base for New York, that may have led to the decision not to trade for the 34-year-old veteran. Díaz also appeared in just 36 games at first base for the Rays this year, compared to starting in 114 games as their DH, because his defense isn't one of his strengths.
The Mets were, however, in search of an everyday designated hitter throughout the 2025 campaign. Jesse Winker, who was supposed to fill that role, was limited to just 26 games due to an oblique injury followed by lingering back problems. Díaz could have certainly helped the Amazins' at the spot in their lineup.
In 150 games this year for Tampa Bay, Díaz batted .300/.366/.482 for an .848 OPS, as well as setting career-highs with 25 home runs and 83 RBI. Díaz has also had a tendency to mash a lot of doubles. With 29 doubles this year, he has had five straight seasons recording 20 doubles or more.
Díaz's best season in the major leagues, though, came in 2023. He was named to his first All-Star Game, won the Silver Slugger Award at first base, and claimed the AL batting title with a .330 batting average.
After seeing their trade deadline acquisitions fail to pan out, it would have been interesting to see how Díaz might have changed the Mets' lineup, which was very inconsistent throughout the season. The Mets can only hope that the offseason moves they make this winter can help them get back to the playoffs in 2026 after falling well short of their expectations in 2025.