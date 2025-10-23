Inside The Mets

Insider reveals why Pete Alonso returning to Mets is unlikely

One MLB insider explained why he doesn't see Pete Alonso re-signing with the New York Mets this offseason.

May 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
/ David Richard-Imagn Images
It's no secret that longtime New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is going to exercise the player option of the two-year, $54 million deal he signed with the Mets last offseason and become an unrestricted free agent for the second consecutive winter.

It's also no secret that Alonso's free agency should be a lot different from what it was one year ago. Last season, there were several talented first basemen available in free agency, and there were concerns about whether Alonso would regress once he reached his 30s.

This time around, the first base market is much more barren (aside from Alonso), and the Polar Bear's career 2025 campaign serves as proof that he's still capable of producing in the heart of an MLB team's lineup. Therefore, Alonso is expected to secure the longer-term deal that he was seeking last offseason but that no team was willing to give him. And the initial sentiment from many is that the Mets will be among those clubs willing to offer him that longer-term deal.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) rounds the bases on September 18, 2025
Sep 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Alonso had a career year at the plate, the same can't be said on the field. Alonso's -8 Fielding Run Value (which means that Alonso cost the Mets eight outs this season when compared to an average first baseman) was among the worst at the position.

Alonso has been a below-average defender for most of his MLB career. However, given that the Mets were deficient on defense at several other positions in 2025, his struggles were magnified.

Insider Asserts Pete Alonso's Defense Could Keep Him From Returning to Mets

New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman got brutally honest about what Alonso's defensive woes might mean in regards to him returning to Queens next season during an October 22 live stream with Bleacher Report.

"Mets want to improve the defense, I think they made that clear. So I am not feeling right now that Alonso is that likely to come back," Heyman said.

This will surely be jarring for Mets fans to hear, if only because they've gotten so used to Alonso playing first base for their team.

However, given that Alonso and Juan Soto (who plays right behind Alonso in right field) were two of the worst defenders at their respective positions in 2025, along with the fact that Soto isn't going anywhere anytime soon, this might mean that Alonso is the casualty that comes with improving New York's defensive outlook.

