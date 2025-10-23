Insider reveals why Pete Alonso returning to Mets is unlikely
It's no secret that longtime New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is going to exercise the player option of the two-year, $54 million deal he signed with the Mets last offseason and become an unrestricted free agent for the second consecutive winter.
It's also no secret that Alonso's free agency should be a lot different from what it was one year ago. Last season, there were several talented first basemen available in free agency, and there were concerns about whether Alonso would regress once he reached his 30s.
This time around, the first base market is much more barren (aside from Alonso), and the Polar Bear's career 2025 campaign serves as proof that he's still capable of producing in the heart of an MLB team's lineup. Therefore, Alonso is expected to secure the longer-term deal that he was seeking last offseason but that no team was willing to give him. And the initial sentiment from many is that the Mets will be among those clubs willing to offer him that longer-term deal.
While Alonso had a career year at the plate, the same can't be said on the field. Alonso's -8 Fielding Run Value (which means that Alonso cost the Mets eight outs this season when compared to an average first baseman) was among the worst at the position.
Alonso has been a below-average defender for most of his MLB career. However, given that the Mets were deficient on defense at several other positions in 2025, his struggles were magnified.
Insider Asserts Pete Alonso's Defense Could Keep Him From Returning to Mets
New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman got brutally honest about what Alonso's defensive woes might mean in regards to him returning to Queens next season during an October 22 live stream with Bleacher Report.
"Mets want to improve the defense, I think they made that clear. So I am not feeling right now that Alonso is that likely to come back," Heyman said.
This will surely be jarring for Mets fans to hear, if only because they've gotten so used to Alonso playing first base for their team.
However, given that Alonso and Juan Soto (who plays right behind Alonso in right field) were two of the worst defenders at their respective positions in 2025, along with the fact that Soto isn't going anywhere anytime soon, this might mean that Alonso is the casualty that comes with improving New York's defensive outlook.