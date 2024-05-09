Should New York Mets Trade For Another Top Starter Before Deadline?
The New York Mets have gotten good returns from their offseason investments in the starting rotation, but could another arm put them over the top?
New York should absolutely become buyers at the trade deadline as they are still very much in contention for a Wild Card spot.
Starting pitcher Kodai Senga is nearing his return from injury, but that doesn't necessarily take them out of trade conversations.
The Chicago White Sox are expected to trade away all of their most valuable players before the deadline, which means Erick Fedde is up for grabs.
Fedde has had an interesting career. Through his first six seasons with the Washington Nationals, he was just ok at best. His top season was in 2019 when he finished with a 4.50 ERA in mixed duty between the starting rotation and bullpen.
After he became a free agent, the Las Vegas native left for the Korea Baseball Organization where he dominated.
In 26 games, he finished with a 2.00 ERA and 0.954 WHIP en route to winning the MVP award.
Now, with a newfound confidence, he is back in the majors where he has had his best season on American soil.
The 31-year-old has a 3.46 ERA with career highs in WHIP, FIP, K/9 and BB/9. The introduction of a splitter and less reliance on his four-seamer has transformed his game. He’ll have a lot of interest at the deadline and for good reason.
The Mets have three starters that they should feel comfortable with in their starting rotation right now. After that, they could look for more sure arms.
Christian Scott had a great MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays, but that was just one game. Hopefully the rookie can keep it up, but it's hard to project.
Jose Quintana has been inconstent in his age 35 season, imploding in his last start. He could be another pitcher that the team looks to replace at the deadine.
Fedde will be under contract through next season and should have one of the more fair trade values among the best starting arms on the market.
He won't be an immediate need, but should New York decide to trade for another pitcher, he'll be an option.