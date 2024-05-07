New York Mets' Ace Nearing Rehab Assignment
The New York Mets' ace appears to be on track to return around the time when he is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on May 27.
According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, right-handed starting pitcher Kodai Senga is scheduled to throw a bullpen session in the coming days. The next step will either be another live bullpen or a rehab assignment.
Regardless, this latest update on Senga is quite promising as he is moving closer to pitching in live games. From there, he should need at least three starts before he is ready to rejoin the big-league club.
The Mets' starting rotation currently ranks 21st in baseball with a 4.31 ERA as a unit. However, this number comes without having their ace throw a pitch this season, as well as immense struggles from righty Adrian Houser. President of baseball operations David Stearns acquired Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from his old team, the Milwaukee Brewers, in the offseason.
New York recently called up top pitching prospect Christian Scott to replace the struggling Houser in the rotation. Scott dazzled in his big-league debut tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts against the Tampa Bay Rays. This debut was eerily similar to Mets legend and two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom's first start with the team in 2014, where he went seven innings, allowing one-run and racking up six strikeouts in the Subway Series against the New York Yankees. DeGrom went on to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award in this campaign.
When Senga comes back, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that the plan will be to go with a six-man rotation, so the Japanese ace can receive an extra day of rest between each outing. This means Scott and Jose Butto will likely keep their spots in the rotation along with Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana.
The Mets are still a few weeks away from getting Senga back, but it is a positive sign that he is getting closer to starting a rehab assignment.