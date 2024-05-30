MLB Network Analyst, Team USA Manager Cautions Mets About Re-Signing Star Slugger
The New York Mets have endured a horrific stretch for over a month now, which has planted them in fourth-place in the National League East and 11 games under .500 at the conclusion of May.
This poor play has led to cries from fans and critics for the Mets to go into rebuild mode and fully reset their roster, which has failed for the second-straight season.
MLB Network analyst, former big-leaguer and Team USA manager Mark DeRosa gave his two cents on the direction the Mets should proceed in moving forward.
According to DeRosa, it is time for Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns to start over. DeRosa also believes the Mets shouldn't re-sign star first baseman Pete Alonso, who is set to become a free agent after the season, and instead shake up the roster.
"I don't think you re-sign Alonso," DeRosa said on MLB Network when asked what the Mets should do about their franchise cornerstone who is set to hit the open market this winter.
At this point, trading Alonso looks like it would be the most logical route for the Mets to take, as they will be able to net some prospects in return. However, Alonso is undergoing a CT scan after getting hit on the hand with a pitch on Wednesday. The Mets are hoping he does not have a fracture after X-Rays came back negative. Should he avoid a serious injury, Alonso could be playing for a different team following the July 30 trade deadline.
Since Cohen took over the Mets in late 2020, the team has only made the postseason one time. Cohen initially had a goal of winning a World Series title within 3-5 years, but has since backtracked after learning how difficult running a team is. Cohen's overall goal and vision is to build sustainable success like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.
For that, it might be time to start over and hit the refresh button. The Mets can build around Kodai Senga, Francisco Alvarez, Brandon Nimmo, Christian Scott and Edwin Diaz. With a significant portion of money coming off the books after the 2024 season, the Mets can target big names such as Juan Soto, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker (trade target), Nolan Arenado (trade target), Cody Bellinger, Alex Verdugo, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Walker Buehler, should they choose to let Alonso walk.
DeRosa believes it is time for the Mets' organization restart, and feels they will not re-sign Alonso in free agency.