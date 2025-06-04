Inside The Mets

Top Mets pitching prospect delivers another dominant start for Binghamton

Top pitching prospect Jonah Tong tossed five hitless innings for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday.

Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The New York Mets saw one of their top pitching prospects pitch another gem for Double-A Binghamton.

On Wednesday, top pitching prospect Jonah Tong continued to raise some eyebrows in his latest start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The hard-throwing right-hander tossed five hitless innings against the Somerset Patriots, striking out 11 batters while issuing just three free passes.

This start comes nearly a month after Tong fired 6.2 perfect innings on May 10, with reliever TJ Shook recording the final out of the game to secure a seven-inning perfect game for the Rumble Ponies. The righty hurler has also given up just 12 hits over his last seven starts in 35.2 innings. Opponents are hitting a meager .137 against Tong, who lowered his WHIP to 1.02.

According to MLB.com, Tong is the Mets' No. 4 prospect and second-highest ranked pitcher (behind Brandon Sproat); New York drafted him in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft. After making two impressive starts for the Rumble Ponies last year, the 21-year-old is continuing his development and dominance at the Double-A level. He has a 4-3 record in ten starts thus far, while posting a 2.02 ERA and a whopping 83 strikeouts (against 27 walks) in just 49 innings of work.

With Tong turning more heads at Double-A this season, it may only be a matter of time before the righty hurler gets promoted to the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, where he can potentially make a name for himself in an already talented Mets' farm system with the hopes of reaching the major leagues soon.

