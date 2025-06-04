Top Mets pitching prospect delivers another dominant start for Binghamton
The New York Mets saw one of their top pitching prospects pitch another gem for Double-A Binghamton.
On Wednesday, top pitching prospect Jonah Tong continued to raise some eyebrows in his latest start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The hard-throwing right-hander tossed five hitless innings against the Somerset Patriots, striking out 11 batters while issuing just three free passes.
This start comes nearly a month after Tong fired 6.2 perfect innings on May 10, with reliever TJ Shook recording the final out of the game to secure a seven-inning perfect game for the Rumble Ponies. The righty hurler has also given up just 12 hits over his last seven starts in 35.2 innings. Opponents are hitting a meager .137 against Tong, who lowered his WHIP to 1.02.
According to MLB.com, Tong is the Mets' No. 4 prospect and second-highest ranked pitcher (behind Brandon Sproat); New York drafted him in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft. After making two impressive starts for the Rumble Ponies last year, the 21-year-old is continuing his development and dominance at the Double-A level. He has a 4-3 record in ten starts thus far, while posting a 2.02 ERA and a whopping 83 strikeouts (against 27 walks) in just 49 innings of work.
With Tong turning more heads at Double-A this season, it may only be a matter of time before the righty hurler gets promoted to the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, where he can potentially make a name for himself in an already talented Mets' farm system with the hopes of reaching the major leagues soon.