How the New York Mets plan to deploy Ronny Mauricio amid call-up
Although the New York Mets are nearly 3,000 miles away in Los Angeles, a buzz is resonating through Queens and every corner of Mets Nation.
On Tuesday, the long-awaited call-up of top prospect Ronny Mauricio was finally announced. The decision was made after third baseman Mark Vientos strained his hamstring during Monday’s game as he was leaving the batter’s box; Vientos was placed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday as a subsequent move to Mauricio’s call-up.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and revealed his plans for using Mauricio during his call-up.
“Yeah, he’ll play some second base, he’ll play some third. Yeah, and some DH at-bats there too.”
Third base would have been the most obvious place for Mauricio to fill in, given the injury to Vientos. But the emergence of Brett Baty, both with the glove at third and at the plate, likely sees him taking close to a full-time role there. At second base, Mauricio would be battling Jeff McNeil and Luisangel Acuña for playing time, although both are also capable of playing in the outfield.
Perhaps the Mets would prefer for Mauricio to focus on staying hot at the dish. Mauricio has been obliterating pitchers at Triple-A Syracuse in the nine games he’s played there, slashing .515/.564/.818 with three home runs, eight RBI, and four stolen bases. This will be the 24-year-old's first MLB action since 2023, as he missed all of 2024 with a torn ACL.
For Mets fans, Mauricio has the potential to be the biggest impact call-up for the team since Vientos was permanently called up last season. There is enough uncertainty between second and third base for Mauricio to carve out a spot in the lineup, even when Vientos returns from his injury.
The Mets are a team that has World Series aspirations this season. No doubt, Mauricio has the skillset to be a game-changer for an already stacked lineup, and potentially, the missing piece for a championship team.