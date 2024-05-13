Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Calling Up Former Top Outfield Prospect
The Baltimore Orioles enter their six-game homestand with a half game lead in the division over the New York Yankees.
They're going to need to keep playing well as they welcome in a desperate Toronto Blue Jays team looking to get right in a divisional matchup, followed by a three-game slate against the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners.
Ahead of this matchup, it's been reported by Jake Rill of MLB.com that the Orioles are calling up one of their former top prospects Kyle Stowers. There has been no other information released about subsequent roster moves regarding a demotion or anyone moving to the injured list.
The 26-year-old former second round pick was perennial considered one of Baltimore's Top 30 prospects after his first professional season in 2019 and reached No. 8 in 2022 before he was called up for 34 games that year.
Things didn't go smoothly for Stowers as he slashed .253/.306/.418 with three homers, eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI, and more strikeouts (29) than hits (23).
Still, he made the Opening Day roster in 2023, but found himself getting demoted in mid-May after starting off with a slash line of .067/.152/.067 and no extra-base hits. He didn't appear in another Major League game that season.
Now, Baltimore is ready for him to return after he's blasted 11 homers and driven in 32 runs through 36 games in Triple-A this year.
It will be interesting to see what the corresponding moves are as Heston Kjerstad has been seldomly used since being called up in late-April. Maybe they option him to give their star prospect everyday playing time at Triple-A, once again.
Perhaps there's an injury that will be announced later that allows Stowers to fill in while someone recovers.
Either way, the former top prospect is now getting another opportunity to show what he can do at the MLB level.