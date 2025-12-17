Orioles bring back veteran pitcher on minor league deal

It’s been a busy offseason so far for the Baltimore Orioles. They’ve added superstar slugger Pete Alonso and some much-needed bullpen strength in Andrew Kitteridge and Ryan Helsley.

The O’s added some depth to the pen on Wednesday, when they announced they are reuniting with a popular veteran pitcher for 2026.

It was a difficult season for right-handed pitcher Albert Suarez after a successful return to the majors in 2024. Suarez appeared in just five games for the O’s in 2025, totaling 11.2 innings out of the bullpen. The veteran hit the Injured List on March 30th with right shoulder inflammation after just one appearance and would not be activated until September 1st.

Orioles announce they have agreed to terms with RHP Albert Suárez on a 2026 Minor League contract.



Suárez, 36, returns to the O's after being non-tendered on Nov. 21. He had a 3.59 ERA in 37 games (25 starts) for Baltimore the past 2 seasons. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) December 17, 2025

On September 14th, during his only start of the season, Suarez felt right elbow discomfort and was placed on the IL for the remainder of the year. In his five appearances, Suarez compiled a 2-0 record with a 2.31 ERA and 0.943 WHIP, with ten strikeouts. Suarez was non-tendered by the Orioles and elected free agency at the end of November.

It was an especially disappointing result for Suarez, who returned to the league after spending six seasons overseas in Japan’s NPB and Korea’s KBO. Suarez signed with the Orioles in 2023 and posted a 9-7 record as a starter with a 3.70 ERA and 1.294 WHIP across 133.2 innings of work.

Suarez will attend Spring Training with the hopes of retaining his position as a long reliever/swingman. He would be joining the aforementioned revamped Orioles’ bullpen, something that was a focus of management heading into the offseason.

With former closer Felix Bautista sidelined for most of 2026, Helsley will likely get the first opportunity for saves. Helsley is coming off a disappointing tenure with the New York Mets after he was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline.

Albert Suarez is back with #Orioles on a minor league deal. They've also signed infielder Willy Vasquez to a minor league contract. Maverick Handley has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. — Rich DubroffMLB (@RichDubroffMLB) December 17, 2025

At the age of 36, Suarez is certainly in the twilight of his career. After missing most of 2025, he should enter Spring Training with a fresh arm and a sense of redemption. President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias acknowledged his desire to stay in touch with Suarez even after he was non-tendered, and it appears the feeling was mutual.

Suarez stayed loyal to the club that took a chance on him after six years in Asia. His veteran presence and versatility will be a valuable piece for a team that has shown this offseason it is serious about competing in 2026.

