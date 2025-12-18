Orioles linked to cheaper rotation options as Framber Valdez remains in question

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the busiest teams so far this offseason, but remain in need of a frontline starting pitcher.

While Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish are already a strong 1-2 punch, president of baseball operations Mike Elias has repeatedly confirmed that the club remains committed to pursuing an ace-caliber arm.

Baltimore has been linked to several high-end starters still available on the free agent market, including Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez, and Michael King. However, all three pitchers have drawn interest from multiple teams, and the competition for each remains stiff.

Baltimore predicted to pass on Framber Valdez in favor of Ranger Suárez and Michael King

In a December 17 article on ESPN, writer David Schoenfield expressed skepticism about the Orioles' chances of landing Framber Valdez, suggesting Baltimore may ultimately pivot toward more affordable rotation options.

Schoenfield identified Ranger Suárez and Michael King as more realistic targets, and cited expected contract value and payroll considerations as potential constraints for Baltimore.

Valdez, 32, remains widely considered the best starting pitcher still available. While the left-hander is coming off what was considered a down year by his standards, posting a 13-11 record with a 3.66 ERA across 31 starts in 2025, his resume and stats strongly suggest he can anchor any starting rotation.

Since debuting in 2018, Valdez has consistently ranked among the league's best in ground-ball rate, including a 59.4% mark in 2025 that ranked in the 97th percentile. He has also been one of baseball's most durable starters, making at least 28 starts and throwing 175 or more innings in each of the past four seasons, earning two All-Star selections and Cy Young votes in three of those four seasons.

However, cost remains the major obstacle. Valdez was initially projected to land a six-year, $168 million deal, which would carry a $28 million AAV. Even with Baltimore's increased urgency this offseason, a contract that size would likely require the Orioles to exceed last season's payroll.

In comparison, Suárez and King offer upside at a potentially lower cost. Suárez posted a 3.20 ERA in 2025 and has established himself as a reliable innings-eater, while King's transition to a full-time starter has paid dividends, as he sports an impressive 3.10 ERA across 45 starts with San Diego.

Still, Baltimore's offseason moves so far signal a clear emphasis on becoming a legitimate American League contender. The AL East remains one of baseball's most competitive divisions, with multiple teams aggressively bidding for top free agents.

Landing a frontline starter remains the Orioles' biggest priority, and which starter or starters they land could ultimately determine whether Baltimore separates itself from the rest of the division in 2026.

