Baltimore Orioles Resurgent Starter Floated As Potential Trade Fit for Angels
The Baltimore Orioles continue to perform well under the .500 mark, and with July rolling on, being sellers at the trade deadline seems logical at this point.
It has certainly been a frustrating season for the Orioles, who got off to a horrific start and haven’t been able to climb out of it.
To start the year, injuries were one of the main storylines for their struggles. Furthermore, while the lineup wasn’t performing well, the starting rotation was also extremely poor. While the front office didn't do a good job setting up the unit for success, many underperformed as well.
Now, with making the playoffs feeling extremely unlikely, the franchise would be wise to pivot and sell some of their desirable assets at the deadline.
Despite their overall struggles, there are several good players that the team can try to move at the deadline.
While some of the notable names are Ryan O’Hearn, Cedric Mullins, and Zach Eflin, there are others who could be shipped out to contenders with some improved play of late.
David Schoenfield of ESPN recently wrote about the Los Angeles Angels being a potential fit for Orioles veteran right-hander Charlie Morton.
“Yet here they are, although they'll have to do it without manager Ron Washington, who is on medical leave for the rest of the season. They could go in any direction, but rotation help probably makes the most sense,” he wrote.
It is shocking to say after the start to the season he had, but Charlie Morton is likely going to garner some attention at the trade deadline.
To begin the year, the 41-year-old was one of the worst pitchers in baseball, and it looked like father time came calling quickly for the right-hander. In April, he totaled a 9.26 ERA and spent some time in the bullpen as well.
However, he has bounced back in a major way of late. In May, he saw his ERA at 3.98, and it got even better in June with a 2.88. With two straight months of good production, Morton could be another veteran that Baltimore thinks about moving.
For the Angels, their strong winter has resulted in the team being much-improved and right in the mix in the AL playoff picture. Even though they might not be great, they could look to take a flyer on a veteran like Morton.
While it would have been shocking to see him as a valuable asset a couple of months ago, the 41-year-old could see himself as a contender in a couple of weeks.
