Baltimore Orioles Have Massive Trade Deadline Roster for Other MLB Teams
As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the odds grow that the Baltimore Orioles are going to be sellers at the July 31 deadline.
But just how much will they sell? If MLB Trade Rumors has its way, the O’s could be quite busy.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Slugger Selected as All-Star Game Starter for First Time
The site posted its Top 40 trade candidate for the deadline on Friday and Baltimore had an incredible seven players listed in the Top 40, along with one considered a fringe candidate and two others on the injured list.
It’s a list that could make Baltimore one of the most popular trading partners in the next four weeks.
More News: Orioles' Rookie Slugger Starting to Figure Things Out at the Plate
Two players made the Top 10 — first baseman and designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn and outfielder Cedric Mullins.
Like many of the ranked Orioles, they are free agents at the end of the season and are considered unlikely to return once they hit the market.
More News: Orioles Pitching Staff Suffers Another Injury Leading to Roster Shakeup
O’Hearn, ranked No. 4, is on an $8 million deal, while Mullins, ranked No. 8, is on an $8.725 million deal. A new team would only be on the hook for the pro-rated portion, making both easier to deal to a contender.
Mullins can help a team in need of a center fielder down the stretch, while O’Hearn has flexibility at a corner outfield spot, in addition to first base and DH.
Further down the list are reliever Seranthony Dominguez at No. 29, reliever Gregory Soto at No. 30, starting pitcher Charlie Morton at No. 31, reliever Andrew Kittredge at No. 32 and outfielder Ramon Laureano at No. 33.
More News: Recent Injury to Orioles Starter Makes His Value at Trade Deadline Uncertain
Kittredge and Laureano will be worth watching at the deadline because any prospective trade partner would inherit each’s team option for 2026. Kittredge is only owed $1 million while Laureano is owed $6.5 million.
MLBTR listed catcher Gary Sanchez on the fringes. He will be a free agent after the season.
The injured players listed as potential trade candidates are starting pitcher Zach Eflin, who the Orioles acquired at last year’s trade deadline, and infielder Ryan Mountcastle, who can play both corner positions.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.