Former Infielder for Horrible Baltimore Orioles Team Announces Retirement
A piece of the 2021 Baltimore Orioles, one of the worst teams in franchise history, announced his retirement on Friday.
Freddy Galvis, better known for his time with the Philadelphia Phillies, announced his retirement on social media.
Galvis joined the Orioles in 2021 one-year, $1.5 million contract. The O’s were coming off the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season during which they went 25-35. In 2019, the last full season before COVID, Baltimore went 54-108.
Somehow, things got just a bit worse in 2021.
Galvis, a middle infielder by trade, lasted 72 games with the Orioles and slashed .249/.306/.414 with nine home runs and 26 RBI. Baltimore traded Galvis back to the Phillies at the trade deadline for minor league pitcher Tyler Burch.
He wasn’t around to watch the Orioles finish 52-110. Only two teams in franchise history lost more games in a season — the 2018 Baltimore Orioles (47-115) and the 1939 St. Louis Browns (43-111).
Galvis posted his retirement message in Spanish.
“What was once a dream has come true, and now it’s over,” Galvis said. “After 19 years in professional baseball, my baseball career is coming to an end.”
In the message he thanked his family, friends, coaches and teammates. He tagged each of the five MLB teams he played for.
He had not played in the Majors since 2021. He played in 2022 and 2023 with the NPB Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks and in 2024 for Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League.
Signed out of Venezuela as an international free agent in 2006, the now 35-year-old Galvis became a highly regarded prospect and won the 2011 Paul Owens award, given each year to the best minor league player in the organization.
He made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2012 and played six seasons. Considered an above average fielder, he was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop twice.
After his first stint with the Phillies, he bounced around the Majors for a few years. He played for the San Diego Padres (2018), the Toronto Blue Jays (2019), the Cincinnati Reds (2019-20) and the Orioles.
For his MLB career he slashed .246/.292/.387 with 109 home runs and 426 RBI.
