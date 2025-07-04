Bill Hunter, Last Living Member of 1954 Orioles Team, Passes Away at Age of 97
The Baltimore Orioles are expressing their condolences to the family of Bill Hunter after his recent passing at 97 years old. He will always be remembered as a member of the very first Orioles team.
That inaugural team was in the 1954 season, and Hunter was the last living member of that team.
He was not just the current franchise's first ever shortstop, but was also one of the last members of the St. Louis Browns.
By the end of the 1953 the Browns needed to relocate since they couldn’t compete with the St. Louis Cardinals in terms of attendance, and they went to Baltimore.
Hunter’s career as a player was primarily at shortstop, which is all he played for the Orioles. After the 1954 season, he was traded to the New York Yankees and spent two years with them that included their World Series-winning campaign in 1956, although he didn't get into any of those Fall Classic games.
The Yankees traded him to the Kansas City Athletics ahead of the 1957 season, and he spent a year and a half there before he was dealt to Cleveland.
He retired after the1958 season playing in a total of 630 games throughout his career.
He rejoined the Orioles after his playing career ended, becoming a scout for the franchise until they promoted him to be their third base coach from 1964-77, a position he held when Baltimore won two AL pennants and two World Series championships.
Hunter became the manager for the Texas Rangers halfway through the 1977 season, and held that position until he was fired before the conclusion of the 1978 campaign.
He never coached or managed for another team, becoming the head baseball coach at Towson State University in 1979 before tacking on athletic director to his title in 1984.
Hunter finished coaching baseball in 1988 and retired from being the school's AD in 1995.
The Orioles Hall of Fame recognized him many years before his passing, inducting him in as a part of the 1996 class.
Condolences are offered to his family at this tough time.
