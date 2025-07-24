Orioles Sign Supplemental First-Round Pick Slater de Brun to Huge Contract
The Baltimore Orioles signed supplemental first-round pick Slater de Brun to a massive contract relative to his slot value on Thursday.
The Orioles announced the signing. Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline was one of the reporters to reveal the value of the contract — $4 million.
That was a huge jump from what de Brun would have gotten had the O’s opted to just offer him the slot value of the selection, which was No. 37 overall. The slot value was $2.631 million.
Each selection in the first 10 rounds comes with an assigned slot value that the team can negotiate around. Picks in rounds 11-20 can be paid up to $150,000 without it counting against the team’s bonus pool.
de Brun was a prep standout from Summit High School in Oregon. He was one of four selections in the first round for Baltimore, with three of those selections being compensatory picks.
The pick used to select de Brun was acquired before the draft when the O’s shipped pitcher Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays. By signing, de Brun passed on his commitment to Vanderbilt.
Baltimore has spent more than $14 million on those four selections.
The Orioles signed their assigned first-round pick, Auburn catcher Ike Irish to a slot deal of $4.42 million. He was taken No. 19 overall.
Coastal Carolina catcher Caden Bodine, who was the No. 30 overall selection, signed a slot deal of $3.11 million. Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, their No. 31 overall selection, signed a slot deal worth $3.042 million.
The Orioles received his No. 31 selection, along with the No. 30 selection, after seeing pitcher Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander sign with other teams. Both were tendered qualifying offers, entitling the O’s to draft compensation.
