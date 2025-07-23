Should Orioles Accept This Trade Package for Star Slugger Ryan O'Hearn?
Ryan O'Hearn continues to be seen as the best trade chip for the Baltimore Orioles.
Based on the season he's had to date, it's easy to see why.
Contenders are constantly looking for left-handed power hitters who specialize against right-handed pitching, and that's exactly what the 2025 All-Star provides to go along with his versatility to play both first base and a corner outfield spot.
Plenty of suitors have been thrown out there, but Zachary Rotman of FanSided put together a trade idea that would send O'Hearn to the Houston Astros.
In his proposed deal, the Orioles would get back right-handed pitchers AJ Blubaugh and Parker Smith, both top 30 prospects in the Astros' pipeline.
Should Baltimore accept that deal if it's offered to them?
That would be an emphatic yes.
Blubaugh, who ranks ninth in Houston's farm system, was called up for his Major League debut earlier this campaign. He had an up-and-down showing, giving up seven runs (two earned) on five hits in four innings pitched, but he also struck out six batters and issued just one walk.
The 2022 seventh-round pick has a career ERA of 4.49 across 78 minor league outings (57 starts), with his struggles at Triple-A this season-- 5.86 ERA in 18 outings (17 starts) -- being somewhat of a concern.
But Baltimore needs all the pitching help they can get, so adding someone on the verge of being a Major League starter is the exact thing they should to target.
As for Smith, he might be the best part of the return.
Taken in the fourth round of last year's draft, he's ranked as the Astros' No. 26 prospect and has put together a good first professional season with a 2.45 ERA across seven outings (five starts) at the Single-A level.
Smith doesn't appear to have overwhelming stuff, striking out just 19 batters in 25 2/3 innings with 11 walks, but scout believe he'll improve his whiff rate once he better controls his pitches.
Again, the Orioles need pitching in their pipeline, and by acquiring two top 30 prospects in exchange for their impending free agent O'Hearn, that is about as good of a return as they can get.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.